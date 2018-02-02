World
Zhuhai Opera House / China Reconstruct

  • 22:00 - 2 February, 2018
Zhuhai Opera House / China Reconstruct
Courtesy of China Reconstruct

Courtesy of China Reconstruct Courtesy of China Reconstruct Courtesy of China Reconstruct Courtesy of China Reconstruct + 12

  • Architects

    China Reconstruct

  • Location

    Zhuhai, Guangdong, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Prof. Chen Keshi

  • Clients

    Zhuhai Municipal Government of China

  • Area

    57680.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of China Reconstruct

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the Asia Moon Scallop and the famous painting The Birth of Venus, Zhuhai Opera House rises out of  a 57,680㎡plot of reclaimed land on Yeli Island, facing the city’s main seafront. in Zhuhai, China. The design is of two shells – one large one at 90 meters high and one small, at 60 meters high. 

Masterplan
Section
The larger shell has a concert hall with 1,550 seats, a lobby, an auditorium and a stage. The smaller shell has a theatre with 500 seats, The initial master plan arrangement is conceptually divided into two parts by a corridor running north-south. The western part houses the small auditorium and public areas. The eastern part of the building houses mainly the opera house, the workshop and the service facilities, while the basement is used for parking and serviced area. 

Courtesy of China Reconstruct

A plaza on the south leads the visitors to the foyer and other public areas. To the west, the foyer opens up to the inner city views across the water. To the east and north is the views of the ocean. The orchestra pit in the main auditorium is flexible  and can be adjusted in height.  It is designed to take into account of the typhoon, heavy rain and other severe weather conditions. The building is designed to withstand 90 kg/m2 of normal wind load, equivalent to a class 12 typhoon. It also has a seismic intensity of 8 degrees, which is 1 degree higher than the intensity of Zhuhai building fortification. 

Courtesy of China Reconstruct

The most advanced three-dimensional modeling BIM Technology is used in the construction of the curved surface of the two shells. Outstandingly , the curved surface of exterior wall can only be achieved through segment pouring while using precise positioning to ensure the accuracy of the radian. Because of the unique location, tempered materials are chosen for the exterior wall which has good resistance to moisture and easy to keep clean. 

Courtesy of China Reconstruct
