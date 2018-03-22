World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. VAGA
  6. 2017
  AE.Digital Agency / VAGA

AE.Digital Agency / VAGA

  • 15:00 - 22 March, 2018
AE.Digital Agency / VAGA
AE.Digital Agency / VAGA, © Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

© Manuel Sá

  • Architects

    VAGA

  • Location

    São Paulo, Brazil

  • Authors

    Fernando O’Leary, Pedro Domingues, Pedro Faria

  • Area

    127.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The agency AE.digital is a digital marketing agency located in São Paulo, Brazil. Initially, a project was requested that would unify three commercial rooms on a corporate floor, two of them designed to maximize the lease of employees in the operation and another with two meeting rooms and waiting for clients, within a maximum budget of 40,000 real.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Considering the limited value of the work, all the solutions were designed in order to intelligently and efficiently fulfil the requests made by the clients. In this way, the initial proposal was to take advantage of the pre-existing elements and to make the minimum additions sufficient to create a new identity for space without too much burden on the work.

From these premises, it was revealed every structure of the concrete core that connects the three rooms, bringing unity to spaces and making this the main element of the project. The different original floors were replaced by a monolithic floor in white epoxy, creating a clean environment for the operating area. In addition, all fixed furniture was designed from the support of plywood sheets on concrete block structures, minimizing the number of suppliers involved in the execution and fulfilling in a simple and inexpensive way with the number of jobs initially requested.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

In the area for meetings and reception of customers, it was decided to keep the existing floor and remove the covering of one of the walls of masonry. Associated with the waiting, two meeting rooms are made of a polycarbonate partition and can be segregated or unified through a curtain, allowing an easy adaptation of the space according to the different needs of use.

Interior Perspective
Interior Perspective
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Brazil
Cite: "AE.Digital Agency / VAGA" 22 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886795/aigital-agency-vaga/> ISSN 0719-8884

