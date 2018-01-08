Conference: RESONATE | Thinking Sound and Space

Save this picture! RESONATE A Conference on Architecture, Art and Sound by MAAT and reSITE in collaboration with Meyer Sound

MAAT Museum and reSITE partner on a Conference on Architecture, Art and Sound and will bring world’s best creators of sound spaces and acoustic experiences to Lisbon. During a one-day international event in collaboration with Berkeley, California’s Meyer Sound, we will be thinking about sound and space with architects of the most fascinating contemporary music and culture venues and designers of intriguing sound environments. Artist-led tours, innovative technologies, demonstrations and performances will be part of the event, on top of keynote lectures and discussions with editors from leading global media. Early Bird registrations are open until January 15 for this one-of-a-kind event for architects, artists, engineers and anyone interested in how sound interacts with architecture.

#RESONATElisbon

Line-up

Amongst 20 international speakers, the organizers have confirmed Kjetil Trædal Thorsen, the Founding Partner of Snøhetta who will present the secrets of their successful Oslo Opera House. The Principal Partner of Henning Larsen Peer Teglgaard Jappesen will come from Copenhagen to present the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Center. Diller Scofidio + Renfro, rebels of the profession and one of the most influential builders of cultural spaces such as Los Angeles’ Broad Museum and The Shed between New York’s High Line and Hudson Yards, will speak about their achieved and future projects.

The event is closely related to Bill Fontana’s Shadow Soundings sound and live streaming installation at MAAT and will offer the last opportunity to explore it on an artist-led tour, before its closing.

“This one-day conference at MAAT constitutes a unique opportunity to gain an interdisciplinary and creative perspective into a seldom discussed topic, but one that truly affects the way architectural space is perceived and appreciated,” explains Pedro Gadanho, Director of MAAT Museum, an innovative institution attractive by its breathtaking building, one of the latest achievements of Amanda Levete located at the seafront with iconic Lisbon views.

“Most tend to see and talk about architecture as a 3D discipline, focusing on its visual, spatial and functional aspects. But architecture is always experienced in 4D,” says Martin Barry, reSITE’s Founder. “Sound and acoustic aspects are crucial for people’s experience of public spaces that have always been reSITE’s core interest. We are proud to present with the MAAT museum the absolute essence of the best knowledge from around the world on the intersection of architecture and sound innovation and their crossovers to art and experiment.”

RESONATE is the fruit of a new partnership between co-organizers, both fostering innovation and globally relevant dialogue:

MAAT, offering a common ground for discovery and critical thinking that crosses art, architecture and technology; and reSITE, a leading voice in Europe in the field of rethinking architecture and public space to make cities more livable with a 6-year experience in designing international, interactive and cross-disciplinary events.

Who should attend?

The event addresses professionals—architects, researchers, media, sound and digital technology engineers, cultural leaders, curators and students of all mentioned disciplines. A pre-carnival evening party for all attendees will be organized after the conference wrap-up at the museum sea-view terrace.

WHAT: RESONATE | Thinking sound and space. A conference on Architecture, Art and Sound in collaboration with Meyer Sound

POWERED BY: MAAT Museum & reSITE

VENUE: MAAT museum, Lisbon, Av. Brasília 1300-598 (PT)

WHEN: February 12, 2018, 9 am – 19 pm + after party

PROGRAM: https://www.resite.org/events/resonate-lisbon

REGISTRATIONS: https://resonate-lisbon.eventbrite.com

Download the information related to this event here.