World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bus Station
  4. Lithuania
  5. Vilniaus architektūros studija
  6. 2017
  7. Bus Station at Vilnius International Airport / Vilniaus architektūros studija

Bus Station at Vilnius International Airport / Vilniaus architektūros studija

  • 05:00 - 20 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bus Station at Vilnius International Airport / Vilniaus architektūros studija
Save this picture!
Bus Station at Vilnius International Airport / Vilniaus architektūros studija, © Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

© Leonas Garbačauskas © Leonas Garbačauskas © Leonas Garbačauskas © Leonas Garbačauskas + 20

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Text description provided by the architects. According to the need of parking spaces and shuttle bus stop at Vilnius international airport, more than 150 additional car parking spaces and 11 bus parking spaces were designed, including five bus parking spaces under this new shed. Vilnius international airport terminal was originally designed during the period of Soviet occupation of Lithuania, by architects Dmitrij Burdin and Genadij Jelkin and built in 1954 by war prisoners. Later the terminal building was reconstructed several times and some ells, including a new terminal and car ramp, were built.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

The place for the new bus stop was chosen according to the customer approved site transport scheme, so the bus stop shed ended up situated on the left side wing of the terminal building and one end of it appears to be almost attached to the car ramp. In order to avoid domination or false striving to adapt to existing different architecture terminal buildings, minimalistic form and neutral raw concrete material were chosen.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Its sculptural form with all of its plan elements is compositionally orientated diagonally - towards bus arriving direction. Its rear wall is built to separate public transport and VIP zones and lets in some natural sunlight from the southeast side at daytime through narrow vertical openings. At nighttime cold concrete surfaces of the inner shell of the bus, stop shed is highlighted by the warm light of diagonally orientated luminaries.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Bus Station Lithuania
Cite: "Bus Station at Vilnius International Airport / Vilniaus architektūros studija" 20 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886784/bus-station-at-vilnius-international-airport-vilniaus-architekturos-studija/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »