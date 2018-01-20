Bus Station at Vilnius International Airport / Vilniaus architektūros studija

+ 20

Structural Engineer Alfonsas Vaškevičius

Client Valstybės įmonė Lietuvos oro uostai More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. According to the need of parking spaces and shuttle bus stop at Vilnius international airport, more than 150 additional car parking spaces and 11 bus parking spaces were designed, including five bus parking spaces under this new shed. Vilnius international airport terminal was originally designed during the period of Soviet occupation of Lithuania, by architects Dmitrij Burdin and Genadij Jelkin and built in 1954 by war prisoners. Later the terminal building was reconstructed several times and some ells, including a new terminal and car ramp, were built.

The place for the new bus stop was chosen according to the customer approved site transport scheme, so the bus stop shed ended up situated on the left side wing of the terminal building and one end of it appears to be almost attached to the car ramp. In order to avoid domination or false striving to adapt to existing different architecture terminal buildings, minimalistic form and neutral raw concrete material were chosen.

Its sculptural form with all of its plan elements is compositionally orientated diagonally - towards bus arriving direction. Its rear wall is built to separate public transport and VIP zones and lets in some natural sunlight from the southeast side at daytime through narrow vertical openings. At nighttime cold concrete surfaces of the inner shell of the bus, stop shed is highlighted by the warm light of diagonally orientated luminaries.