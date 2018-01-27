World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stadiums
  4. Argentina
  5. Antonini Schön Zemborain Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Y-TEC Technologic Center / Antonini Schön Zemborain Arquitectos

Y-TEC Technologic Center / Antonini Schön Zemborain Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 27 January, 2018
Y-TEC Technologic Center / Antonini Schön Zemborain Arquitectos
Y-TEC Technologic Center / Antonini Schön Zemborain Arquitectos, © Daniela Mac adden
  • Architects

    Antonini Schön Zemborain Arquitectos

  • Location

    La Plata, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina

  • Architects in Charge

    ASZ Arquitectos Antonini- Antonini- Fervenza- Hall- Schon

  • Project Team

    Mike Hall, Sergio Antonini, Ariel Rojas, Nicolás Antonini, Aldana Calligo, Alejandro Puentes, Ludovica Antonini, Camila Schon, Ines de Nevares, Andrea Wajnsztok, Cecilia Lopez Magliolo

  • Area

    12000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Daniela Mac adden

  • Structure

    Hugo Cheves (Cotto & Cheves)

  • Sanitary instalation

    Juan Beverati (GNBA)

  • Electric Installation

    Marcelo Rizzato (ING. EPSILON)

  • Thermomechanical Installation

    Julio Blasco (Blasco Diez)

  • Fire Installation

    Juan Beverati / Fabian Noya (GNBA)

  • Installation of Special Gases

    Claudio Rivero (SEIBO)

  • Acoustic

    Daniel Ottobre

  • Lightning

    Delia Dubra

  • Carpentry

    Etudio Angeli

  • Landscaping

    Cora Burgin (Grupo Landscape)

  • Sustainabillity

    Andres Schwarz

  • Hydraulic

    Roberto Piazza

  • Budget

    Hugo Bersanker, Arq. Victor D´Angelo
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Daniela Mac adden
Text description provided by the architects. THE IDEA

The projected idea is the consequence of considering the institutional character of the laboratory building, Headquarters of Y-TEC YPF Tecnológica, whose objectives are the research, development, production and commercialization of technologies for oil and gas.

Sketch
Sketch

To this end the building has an entity for its criteria of innovation and modernity that constitute it in a "milestone" of the Technological Pole has requested the research, and therefore the stake in the dominant landscape of the facilities corresponding to the Refinery Of La Plata, that have as an access and axis to the Avenue of the Petroleum. With the consequent expressive conditions the project includes an adequate evaluation of the functional needs where the laboratories of Downstream and Upstream with the transversal Laboratories of Materials, Analytical and Environment, next to the office areas. With a criterion similar to the location of Pilot Plants with their peculiarities, their volume, security, internal accessibility and from the outside.

© Daniela Mac adden
THE BUILDING

It is an annular volume generated by the concentric levels that enclose a garden area, which allows the development of an extension of the natural illumination, towards the views of this interior-exterior space and in which the conditions of nature are rescued It surrounds the building, plus contributions of the exterior design, and in which it admits the transit between sectors or the ludic permanence. The two annular levels, which make up the inner park, from the outer perimeter successively of the areas separated by a also concentric circulation, which attends both levels, and which incorporate the connection, space and natural light to the two Sectors, laboratories and offices, areas that are functionally related. One of the salient features of this provision is the possibility of having its own places and comparisons in a spatially generous and flexible environment.

© Daniela Mac adden
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Daniela Mac adden
Access to the building from the parking lot is done by a pedestrian walkway that is entered in the volume from the northwest through a semi-covered space of double height that transposes the perimeter to reach "lobby", the place from which Verifies The spatiality of the building, the almost simultaneous presence of the exterior space and the interior of the garden and the relationship that connects the different building sectors: laboratory and office areas, and personnel areas, common equipment surfaces: auditorium, dining room, library

© Daniela Mac adden
And gym Their respective changing rooms. Space modules such as surfaces are designed for new restructurings in the sectors, which are compared by the writing techniques: AA, liquids, gases, electrical and weak voltages. On the outer perimeter, gas booths have been installed that feed to various sectors of the plant whose construction and ventilation conditions are special; They are accessed by a vehicular circulatory ring.

© Daniela Mac adden
Facades/ Section
Facades/ Section
© Daniela Mac adden
On the southwest side of the building are located in a linear and tangentially wide of the building, the Pilot Plants and engine workshops, double height locations designed to accommodate the facilities that allow the realization of pilot trials of a "scale bank" prior to Take industrial dimension. Construction and special design conditions are planned.

Details
Details

Control rooms, separate from the experimental area, are incorporated into the same. This sector is reached from the interior of the building pedestrian and by the vehicle, from the Southwest, access from Del Petroleo avenue, tangent to the parking module planned for the first stage.

© Daniela Mac adden
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums Argentina
Cite: "Y-TEC Technologic Center / Antonini Schön Zemborain Arquitectos" [Centro Tecnológico Y-TEC / Antonini Schön Zemborain Arquitectos] 27 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886783/y-tec-technologic-center-antonini-schon-zemborain-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

