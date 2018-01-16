World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. JHW IROJE architects&planners
  6. 2016
  7. Forest and House / JHW IROJE architects&planners

Forest and House / JHW IROJE architects&planners

  • 00:00 - 16 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Forest and House / JHW IROJE architects&planners
Save this picture!
Forest and House / JHW IROJE architects&planners, © Youngkwan Kim
© Youngkwan Kim

© Youngkwan Kim © Youngkwan Kim © Youngkwan Kim © Youngkwan Kim + 30

  • Construction

    Youngchang Construction

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Kwanduk mec

  • Electrical Engineer

    Woolim electronical engineering & Consulting

  • Lighting Engineer

    Newlite Architectural Lighting Design & Imports
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Youngkwan Kim
© Youngkwan Kim

The Second Life: The client, who is a professor and an engineer, is facing retirement in three years time. He wants to prepare for this second life, where he will enjoy the surrounding environment in a nature-friendly home.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The Yard-less House: A house is built on a small mountain, land borrowed from Mother Nature. The trees are carefully dug up in order to set the house's foundations. Because the lot is borrowed from nature, the creation of a yard for human pleasure was felt to be unnecessary. There is only a small path leading towards the entrance. As there is no yard, the entire surrounding environment-where one lays his/her eyes become the yard.

Save this picture!
© Youngkwan Kim
© Youngkwan Kim

Scattered Rooms: Each room is widely scattered and placed on the edge of the site. The shell-shaped rooms seem to occupy the site at its widest reaches, but they actually take up a minimal land area. The smaller the architecture, the more abundant the relationship with nature. A glass house is placed between the areas of the rooms. A roof panel is placed on top at a tilted angle. Building a glass house that is to be part of nature, allows one to be as close to nature as possible by becoming nature itself.

Save this picture!
© Youngkwan Kim
© Youngkwan Kim

The Forest and the House: The forest share the house and the house shares the forest by allowing one to step out from the functional spaces of life. The social relationship transforms the act of occupation to an act of sharing, becoming the starting point for the client's second life.

Save this picture!
© Youngkwan Kim
© Youngkwan Kim
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Forest and House / JHW IROJE architects&planners" 16 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886780/forest-and-house-jhw-iroje-architects-and-planners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »