  7. Portuguese Football National Team Headquarters / Risco

Portuguese Football National Team Headquarters / Risco

  • 05:00 - 16 January, 2018
Portuguese Football National Team Headquarters / Risco
Portuguese Football National Team Headquarters / Risco, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 49

  • Architects

    Risco

  • Location

    1495 Algés, Linda-a-Velha e Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo, Portugal

  • Design Team

    Jorge Estriga, João Almeida, Carlos Cruz, Tomás Salgado, Luís Torgal, Cristina Picoto, Pedro Barreto, Telmo Antunes, Inês Costa, Inês Fonseca, Joana Lacerda, Nádia Paulino, Inês Reis, Ricardo Mesquita, Sara Santos

  • Area

    12400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG, Daniel Malhão

  • Communication and Environmental Design

    P-06 – Nuno Gusmão, Mário Videira

  • Landscape Design

    NPK - Leonor Cheis, José Lousan

  • Client

    Federação Portuguesa de Futebol
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The new premises for the Portuguese Football Federation, called Cidade do Futebol (Football City), result from a decision to join all of the institution’s activities in a single facility, namely, its headquarters, logistics centre and the new football technical centre, aimed to accommodate the seventeen national team’s training camps and work. The Cidade do Futebol is located in the Jamor National Sports Complex, west of the National Stadium, on a plot measuring approximately 7 hectares, surrounded by primary access roads to the city of Lisbon. The land measures approximately 370m long (extending north / south) and 220m wide (extending east /west) and there is a substantial gradient between the outermost edges (about 20m), which complicated the placement of the playing fields.

© Daniel Malhão
© Daniel Malhão

The tender launched by the Portuguese Football Federation foresaw the construction of three football pitches and a goalkeeping training field, and also included the construction of three independent buildings – headquarters, football technical centre and logistics centre – connected by a fourth building referred to as the Central Hub. Rather than proposing four autonomous buildings, we designed a compact solution that enabled us to resolve, simultaneously, the organisation of the program, the different accesses and the segregation of outdoor spaces. Furthermore, our proposal distinguishes the various parts of the complex, giving precedence to the Portuguese Football Federation’s headquarters.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This solution, which we describe as “compact” due to having less facades, less corridors, less electrical and mechanical equipment, made it possible to reduce the complex’s construction and operating costs, freeing up more outdoor space, maximising the building’s proximity and expressing the institution’s representative character. The building’s footprint is T-shaped, set out in two “squares”: the first is public and close to the entrance, in the lower part (60.00); the second, for work, is located at the unit’s northern edge, level with the main training field (64.00), and reserved for players and staff. Visually, the building stands out due to the contrast between the lower floors (0 & 1) and the upper floors (2 & 3).

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The lower floors were conceived as an extension of the stone walls that terrace the land, while the upper floors were designed in a more conventional manner, using glass and ceramic panels interspersed with horizontal elements in exposed concrete. Two key elements were kept in mind when developing the project: to design a workplace where players, technical personnel, collaborators and managers can prepare their demanding missions intensely; to organise a facility where journalists, fans and VIPs can engage with the national teams and players in specific locations and only when the national team manager and technical staff see fit.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cite: "Portuguese Football National Team Headquarters / Risco" 16 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886768/portuguese-football-national-team-headquarters-risco/> ISSN 0719-8884

