House MD / Lucas y Hernández – Gil

Collaborators Lucía Balboa Domínguez, Olaya García, Isabel Rodríguez de la Rosa

Text description provided by the architects. House MD is an extension and refurbishment project on a single-family home from the 1980s in the neighbourhood of Chamartin in Madrid. The firm`s project emerged from the respect to the unusual and special brick volume of the original house. We took this key aspect to establish the dialogue between the original and the extended.

Our design visually connects the different spaces of the house both with a trellis or big sliding doors. A central staircase connects all the levels and becomes the focus of the project. A glass prism extended to the garden and a sunken courtyard are also two of the important interventions of our work.