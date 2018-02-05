Guangming Exhibition Hall of UABB / CUBE DESIGN

+ 18

Architects CUBE DESIGN

Location Sha Tau Kok, Jingkou, Yantian, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Architect in Charge Huikang Qiu, Anan Duan

Design Team Huafeng Li, Long Yang, Yuanfu Zhu, Yi Zhen, Lu Zhang, Peng He, Mingjie Li, Yuhang Chen, Zhimin Chen, Minfeng Li

Area 984.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Junwei Chen

Text description provided by the architects. December 23, Shenzhen-Hong Kong Biennale Lighting Branch opened. With the theme of "Jingkou Revive", the exhibition invites artists, agricultural development experts, urban research scholars, architects, civil team building and video workers and other teams to showcase literature, exhibitions, installations, agricultural workshops and outdoor film shows , Sound workshops and other means, try to find a non-economic oriented development model and the opportunity to activate the community, but also for the moment of unknown exploration.

The opening ceremony attracted local people and visitors from afar. The main pavilion was recognized at a glance with simple, light and modern design. Around the exhibition hall is a local dwelling, vegetable fields and green fields, outside the exhibition hall, there are villagers in the hoe cultivation, children playing, a natural rustic atmosphere blowing.

Planning | Hidden in residential areas

The main exhibition of this exhibition is designed by Cube. While the project is being held to meet the needs of the Shenzhen Branch, the exhibition will continue to be used as an enterprise exhibition hall of the Guangming Town project of OCT.

The project is located in Guangkou New District Jiekou community, covers an area of ​​2250 square meters. On the north side of the venue is the lush litchi forest, with the village road on the south side and the green gate on the west side towards the Guangdong Province. The east side is a residential building. The site was originally an old brick-concrete house. In the conceptual design of the project, the architect tried hard to keep the old buildings and kept the old and the new connections while realizing the new functions, new life and new outlook.

The overall planning idea is to remove the middle row of old houses, rebuild existing gas stations and retain about 392㎡ of two old houses on the east and west sides, and add new buildings on the basis of this. The main building of the new building is located in the northwest corner of the venue. Through the connecting corridor, the two old buildings are connected with the new buildings to form a unified whole.

Architecture | Old and new conversation

The new architecture pursues a modern, concise style with a strong contrast to the ancient dwelling houses around it and realizes the symbiosis between function and space and vision. The building is made of lightweight metal and clear glass to define the interior and exterior spaces, combined with the use of steel structures to create a light, transparent visual image. The transparent glass wall absorbs the landscape of trees to the greatest extent and reflects the reflection of the surrounding houses, blurring the indoor and outdoor boundaries and reducing their own sense of existence, thereby establishing a delicate and harmonious relationship with the surrounding environment.

After the removal of the middle partition wall of the two old buildings, the remaining peripheral wall body is reinforced by structure and painted with a protective agent to retain the mottled texture of the wall surface. The original shabby concrete beams on the roof are demolished. The steel frame is used to rebuild the roof structure and cover the old tiles. The old and new words can be rearranged and combined. The original building is given new language, new space, new features and new vitality , New and old buildings and the environment to achieve symbiotic unity.

The doors and windows of the old building are still preserved to reduce the damage to the original wall. The newly-built doors and windows are made of high-transparent and ultra-white borders without dividing the whole piece, and the light and modern glass metal materials and mottled traces on the walls form an interesting dialogue between new and old, history and modernity.

Landscape | old tree · old house · new view

Landscape planning, the site behind the big banyan tree has been retained, as part of the landscape. The water features of the atrium of the pavilion serve as a visual transition between the old and new buildings and the outdoor landscape becomes the focal point of the courtyard, attracting visitors in the past. On the opening day, it also became a venue for artists' performing arts.

Space | sequence of fun

No clear definition of the building plan, so that the building has the flexibility and mobility. No excessive interior decoration, wall painting only simple to deal with the more space and focus to leave the exhibition works.

Although the construction area is limited, architects open the space level through the ways of frame, blank, turning, creating a rich spatial sequence that makes it winding. This is also commonly used in Oriental architectural design practices, these spaces after a specific arrangement, giving a strong sense of unity and rhythm.

Design from the lives of local residents, the surrounding streets, courtyards, landscape start with the building and find the most appropriate balance between the surrounding environment. Optimize and rebuild without disturbing the life of residents, and upgrading without destroying the original ecology. On the other hand, it is in line with the theme of "urban growth in difference" in this Shenzhen-Hong Kong urban / architectural biennial that allows a variety of architectural forms to co-exist to achieve urban diversification and differentiated growth.