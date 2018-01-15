World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. Atelier Li Xinggang
  6. 2012
  7. Entrance for XANADU Park / Atelier Li Xinggang

Entrance for XANADU Park / Atelier Li Xinggang

  • 19:00 - 15 January, 2018
Entrance for XANADU Park / Atelier Li Xinggang
Entrance for XANADU Park / Atelier Li Xinggang, © Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

North Perspective View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Bay Window Detail. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Office Interior. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Semi-enclosed Courtyard Perspective View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang + 24

  • Masterplan

    Xiaodong Yu

  • Structure

    Yinying Gao

  • Equipment

    Xiaochun Song, Chaoying Li

  • Drainage

    Hai Liu

  • Electricity

    Yi Zhen

  • Awards

    2016, WAACA WA Achievement Award (Shortlisted)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Overlooking. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Overlooking. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The workstation locate south of the Site of XANADU Park(the ruin of the Yuan Dynasty Upper Capital), consists ticketing, security, management offices, resting and tourists’ lavatories for the park, and is part of the Site’s application to become a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site. Architecture locates on one side of XANADU axis as a cluster. 

Geometric Control and Volume Cutting. Image Courtesy of Atelier Li Xinggang
Geometric Control and Volume Cutting. Image Courtesy of Atelier Li Xinggang

On one hand, this cluster leaves the axis as a landscape and a visual connection towards the ruin. On the other hand, a cluster strategy provides a more friendly scale compared to a large block. A group of white circular and oval buildings with pitched roofs interconnected with each other to enclose a private courtyard for staff and a public one for visitors. 

Semi-enclosed Courtyard Perspective View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Semi-enclosed Courtyard Perspective View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Section
Section
North Perspective View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
North Perspective View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

According to the internal functions, these small buildings vary in size and height, and form an interesting dialogue between each other. Up close, one will discover that these little "tents" are quite unusual: On the side facing the courtyards, the circular and elliptical volumes were sliced continuously into a curving interface of fair faced concrete, later covered by a layer of white paint. 

PTFE Membrane Details. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
PTFE Membrane Details. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Cornice Detail. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Cornice Detail. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

The continuous curvy joint of two materials (the PTFE membrane and concrete) provides a comparison of light and heavy, soft and hard. Light fixtures hidden In the cavity between the membrane and the exterior wall emit a soft white glow at night, bring a feeling of lightness and impermanence as if the buildings can be moved away at a moment’s notice like the nomads’ yurts, and paying respect to the Site.

Office Interior. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Office Interior. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Bay Window Detail. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Bay Window Detail. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Built-in furniture is designed in connection with the curved walls and bay windows. Sunshine filters in through the windows and skylights, framing a picture of the prairie below an azure sky. From far to near, and near to far, the seemingly similar but unusual group of prairie buildings brings a little drama to the visitors.It is small and grand, light and heavy, temporary and eternal, manmade and natural.

General Model. Image Courtesy of Atelier Li Xinggang
General Model. Image Courtesy of Atelier Li Xinggang

The building's presence when it contrast to enviorment not only shows respect to the culture and history, but also has its own identity. 

Bay Window Detail. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Bay Window Detail. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Cite: "Entrance for XANADU Park / Atelier Li Xinggang" 15 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886736/entrance-for-site-of-xanadu-atelier-li-xinggang/> ISSN 0719-8884

