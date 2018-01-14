Margot Krasojević Designs Self-Excavation Hurricane House

Save this picture! Courtesy of Margot Krasojević Architects

From futuristic architect Dr. Margot Krasojević comes an unheard of design solution for hurricanes called the Self-Excavation Hurricane House. By using the storms force and a helicoid retaining wall, the structure digs itself into its intentionally designed landscape.

+ 19

Save this picture! Courtesy of Margot Krasojević Architects

The residential program is held within a precast reinforced concrete superstructure frame. When the hurricane’s eyewall hits, the wind force moves the superstructure along the helicoid retaining wall and excavation begins. Hydraulic column lifts pivot the house. A reinforced concrete core acts as the buildings anchor, sitting atop a cable grid foundation. Inside, flexible rubber-coated concertina wall sections adapt to the buildings rotation.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Margot Krasojević Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Margot Krasojević Architects

For this design, the landscape is arguably as important as the structure. The house is encompassed by an artificial wetland island to repel flood water, similar to a bioswale. Excavated ground is pushed away from the building via a sixty-four timber section irrigation system. With the drainage system at work, this project aids land reclamation and water purification.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Margot Krasojević Architects

As the building moves into place it mirrors the hurricanes movements. The storm passes over and around the building while simultaneously dissipating.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Margot Krasojević Architects