New Visualizations Show How London's Skyline Will Look in 2026

View from City Hall. Image Courtesy of City of London

The City of London has released new visualizations showing how its fast-changing skyline will look by 2026, as 13 schemes are currently under construction or due to begin construction in London’s Financial District.

Aerial View from east. Image Courtesy of City of London

According to the city, 1.37 million square meters of office spaces are under construction in the city (as of September 2017), which will be able to accommodate as many as 85,000 workers. The City also identified two trends among the developments: public viewing galleries (which 6 of the 13 projects will feature) and off-site consolidation (allowing construction to occur with reduced traffic and environmental impacts and increased safety).

View from Fleet Street. Image Courtesy of City of London

View from South Bank. Image Courtesy of City of London

“It is unprecedented to see such a scale of development taking place at one time in the Square Mile. There are now more cranes in the City sky than in recent decades,” said Chris Hayward, Planning Committee Chairman at the City of London Corporation.

“The City’s occupier base is becoming more dynamic, with SMEs and media companies choosing the Square Mile as their home. I am particularly proud that we are able to make available economically inclusive spaces with free public viewing galleries in City skyscrapers.

“Over the next thirty years I expect that we will need to deliver office space for up to 100,000 extra City workers. Therefore iconic buildings such as TwentyTwo will lead the way in ensuring the City remains competitive as a leading financial centre.”

View from Waterloo Bridge. Image Courtesy of City of London

See the full list of projects below:

22 Bishopsgate. Image Courtesy of PLP Architecture

22 Bishopsgate / PLP Architecture

294.94 meters tall (62 storeys)

Under Construction

52 Lime Street (the Scalpel) / KPF

206 meters tall (36 storeys)

Under Construction

100 Bishopsgate / Allies and Morrison + Arney Fender Katsalidis

181 meters tall (37 storeys)

Under Construction

6-8 Bishopsgate/150 Leadenhall Street / WilkinsonEyre

185 meters tall (50 storeys)

Under Construction

70 St. Mary Axe / Foggo Associates

164.3 meters tall (21 storeys)

Under Construction

150 Bishopsgate / PLP Architecture

294.94 meters tall (62 storeys)

Under Construction

120 Fenchurch Street / Eric Parry Architects

85 meters tall (15 storeys)

Under Construction

80 Fenchurch Street / TP Bennett

78 meters tall (14 storeys)

Under Construction

1 Undershaft will become the Financial District's new tallest building. Image © DBOX for Eric Parry Architects

1 Undershaft / Eric Parry Architects

304.6 meters tall (73 storeys)

Consented, Not Commenced – still subject to S106 Approval

2-3 Finsbury Avenue (Broadgate) / Arup Associates

168.4 meters tall (32 storeys)

Consented, Not Commenced – still subject to S106 Approval

40 Leadenhall Street / MAKE Architects

170 meters tall (34 storeys)

Consented, Not Commenced

130 Fenchurch Street / Farshid Moussavi Architecture

105 meters tall (17 storeys)

Consented, Not Commenced

1 Leadenhall Street / MAKE Architects