New Visualizations Show How London's Skyline Will Look in 2026

The City of London has released new visualizations showing how its fast-changing skyline will look by 2026, as 13 schemes are currently under construction or due to begin construction in London’s Financial District.
According to the city, 1.37 million square meters of office spaces are under construction in the city (as of September 2017), which will be able to accommodate as many as 85,000 workers. The City also identified two trends among the developments: public viewing galleries (which 6 of the 13 projects will feature) and off-site consolidation (allowing construction to occur with reduced traffic and environmental impacts and increased safety).
“It is unprecedented to see such a scale of development taking place at one time in the Square Mile. There are now more cranes in the City sky than in recent decades,” said Chris Hayward, Planning Committee Chairman at the City of London Corporation.
“The City’s occupier base is becoming more dynamic, with SMEs and media companies choosing the Square Mile as their home. I am particularly proud that we are able to make available economically inclusive spaces with free public viewing galleries in City skyscrapers.
“Over the next thirty years I expect that we will need to deliver office space for up to 100,000 extra City workers. Therefore iconic buildings such as TwentyTwo will lead the way in ensuring the City remains competitive as a leading financial centre.”
See the full list of projects below:
22 Bishopsgate / PLP Architecture
- 294.94 meters tall (62 storeys)
- Under Construction
52 Lime Street (the Scalpel) / KPF
- 206 meters tall (36 storeys)
- Under Construction
100 Bishopsgate / Allies and Morrison + Arney Fender Katsalidis
- 181 meters tall (37 storeys)
- Under Construction
6-8 Bishopsgate/150 Leadenhall Street / WilkinsonEyre
- 185 meters tall (50 storeys)
- Under Construction
70 St. Mary Axe / Foggo Associates
- 164.3 meters tall (21 storeys)
- Under Construction
150 Bishopsgate / PLP Architecture
- 294.94 meters tall (62 storeys)
- Under Construction
120 Fenchurch Street / Eric Parry Architects
- 85 meters tall (15 storeys)
- Under Construction
80 Fenchurch Street / TP Bennett
- 78 meters tall (14 storeys)
- Under Construction
1 Undershaft / Eric Parry Architects
- 304.6 meters tall (73 storeys)
- Consented, Not Commenced – still subject to S106 Approval
2-3 Finsbury Avenue (Broadgate) / Arup Associates
- 168.4 meters tall (32 storeys)
- Consented, Not Commenced – still subject to S106 Approval
40 Leadenhall Street / MAKE Architects
- 170 meters tall (34 storeys)
- Consented, Not Commenced
130 Fenchurch Street / Farshid Moussavi Architecture
- 105 meters tall (17 storeys)
- Consented, Not Commenced
1 Leadenhall Street / MAKE Architects
- 182.7 meters tall (36 storeys)
- Consented, Not Commenced