Photos Capture the Luxurious Life Inside Herzog & de Meuron's Beirut Terraces

Photos Capture the Luxurious Life Inside Herzog & de Meuron's Beirut Terraces
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
In the rapidly burgeoning city of Beirut, the post-war building boom is far from over. Much like its middle-eastern neighbors, it boasts of a plump share of designer architecture—as critic Oliver Wainwright refers to it, “a diverse shopping list”. It is here that the Beirut Terraces, a residential complex designed by Herzog & De Meuron, rises up to 119 meters, occupying a prominent place in the city’s skyline. In this collection of photographs by Bahaa Ghoussainy, one sees the Beirut Terraces from within, getting a glimpse of both the interior, as well as the multiple, unique views offered from inside the building.

© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Ghoussainy’s photographs capture the clever layering that the design revolves around. By shifting and stacking the many slabs of the building, the architects play with varying degrees of privacy, a sense of openness or enclosure, light and shadow, vegetation, as well as remarkable views looking outwards towards the surroundings and the sea beyond.

© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

Read a full description of the project here, or check out more on Herzog & De Meuron here.

