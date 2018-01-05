Woori Vision Church / Oh Jongsang

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. In dense cities, many factors determine the size, shape, and use of buildings.

Building law, parking, profitability, even a picky neighborhood.

So,architect dream of architecture on the site that he can freely conceive and try freely.

That was the site of Woori Vision Church!

Empty orchard field where I could do anything.

There were no conditions given except poor church finances and simple expectations of the church members.

But was it because the conditions given were too small?

I repeated the work without specifying the direction.

No architectural approach seemed reasonable.

I wish I had had more clues about the design.

After building and crashing several times in the computer, I decided to set the direction.

I put an open frame connected to the building on a spacious site.

This open frame is an access road to the chapel, clearing mind.

In addition, this open frame is a gate opened every direction.

This gate is an architectural installation to welcome and invite neighbors.

Instead of a commonly-seen indifferent glass door,

the huge gate showing a cozy yard will be a more active expression for communication

On one side of the open frame is a cross tower.

The cross tower indicates that this is a church,

It also serves as a counterbalance that balances the overall shape.

The high-rise chapel and the low-rise open frame find stability due to the cross tower.

The main materials inside and outside are exposed concrete and bricks.

Simplifying materials as exposed concrete and bricks, the process and cost were reduced.

The strong and honest feelings of exposed concrete were harmonized with the delicacy of bricks elaborately built up.

Especially, building up bricks through straight joint, the abstract face was more emphasized than the masonry wall.

Using bricks for chapel inside, the visual unity was provided.

Without attaching additional interior finishing, it was filled with the sunlight pouring from the ceiling. It is a space of light only decorated with light.

The church is now complete.

Fortunately, and thankfully, the church members are delighted with the new chapel.