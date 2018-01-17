ENSAE PARISTECH Campus Paris-Saclay / CAB Architectes

+ 53

Architects CAB Architectes

Location Route de Saclay, 91128 Palaiseau, France

Project Director Christophe Wilke

Project Leader Cécile Jalby

Area 15400.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Aldo Amoretti, Olivier Rigal

Landscape MARTEL ET MICHEL

Structure and Civils BATISERF

Mechanical & Electrical LOUIS CHOULET

Acoustics PEUTZ

Fire Safety CSD FACES

Client Groupe des Ecoles Nationales d’Economie et de Statistique (GENES)

Cost 33.671.605 €HT More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. When we discovered the immense sky and the plateau devoid of physical constraints we sought to capture the landscape by a simple form and by an abstract architectural language. The proximity of the site to the edge of the woodland led us intuitively to the primary material as it seemed necessary in this country-side site to place the building lightly on the ground. To achieve this we chose to define the project by a steel exoskeleton.

Inscribed within an 80 x 80-metre square, the building is both open, welcoming and urban, yet borrows from the language of a cloister to create an intimacy of an interior landscape. The grid of 3.05m x 2.10m sections made of 24x24 cm H-Beams weave together the entire project and outline the architecture. With no intermediate support points, steel structural beams with a span of 15 metres link one facade to the other. They are connected to the exostructure by steel connectors of 15x15cm, reduced in size to limit their impact.

The structural grid is mounted like a giant Meccano set. Inside the building the structure remains visible, recalling if needed, that the expression of the construction sets both the rule and the meaning.

"... I no longer separate the idea of the temple from that of its edification …" Eupalinos Paul Valéry.