  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. France
  5. CAB Architectes
  6. 2017
  ENSAE PARISTECH Campus Paris-Saclay / CAB Architectes

ENSAE PARISTECH Campus Paris-Saclay / CAB Architectes

  • 03:00 - 17 January, 2018
ENSAE PARISTECH Campus Paris-Saclay / CAB Architectes
ENSAE PARISTECH Campus Paris-Saclay / CAB Architectes, © Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

© Aldo Amoretti

  • Architects

    CAB Architectes

  • Location

    Route de Saclay, 91128 Palaiseau, France

  • Project Director

    Christophe Wilke

  • Project Leader

    Cécile Jalby

  • Area

    15400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Aldo Amoretti, Olivier Rigal

  • Landscape

    MARTEL ET MICHEL

  • Structure and Civils

    BATISERF

  • Mechanical & Electrical

    LOUIS CHOULET

  • Acoustics

    PEUTZ

  • Fire Safety

    CSD FACES

  • Client

    Groupe des Ecoles Nationales d’Economie et de Statistique (GENES)

  • Cost

    33.671.605 €HT
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

Text description provided by the architects. When we discovered the immense sky and the plateau devoid of physical constraints we sought to capture the landscape by a simple form and by an abstract architectural language. The proximity of the site to the edge of the woodland led us intuitively to the primary material as it seemed necessary in this country-side site to place the building lightly on the ground. To achieve this we chose to define the project by a steel exoskeleton.

© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
South Section
South Section
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

Inscribed within an 80 x 80-metre square, the building is both open, welcoming and urban, yet borrows from the language of a cloister to create an intimacy of an interior landscape. The grid of 3.05m x 2.10m sections made of 24x24 cm H-Beams weave together the entire project and outline the architecture. With no intermediate support points, steel structural beams with a span of 15 metres link one facade to the other. They are connected to the exostructure by steel connectors of 15x15cm, reduced in size to limit their impact. 

© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

The structural grid is mounted like a giant Meccano set. Inside the building the structure remains visible, recalling if needed, that the expression of the construction sets both the rule and the meaning.
"... I no longer separate the idea of the temple from that of its edification …" Eupalinos Paul Valéry.

© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
