  Bring Chicago's Downtown to your Home or Office with this Kickstarter Campaign

Bring Chicago's Downtown to your Home or Office with this Kickstarter Campaign

Bring Chicago's Downtown to your Home or Office with this Kickstarter Campaign
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape

Site models: they are intriguing and playful things by nature, making you feel like a giant looking down on a city. These miniature neighborhoods, however, are often large and bulky and only suited for architecture schools or offices. Imagine being able to have a site model in your home or office. Microscape has launched a Kickstarter to produce 1:5000 scale models of America’s Windy City, Chicago.

Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape

Over nine square-miles of Downtown Chicago will shrink into a 36”x36” grid, comprised of 36 smaller squares. Distinct Chicago icons such as the Bean, the Ferris Wheel on Navy Pier, the Hancock Tower, and, of course, all of Louis Sullivan's historic works are present at a miniature scale. Microscape uses precise aerial scanning and 3D printing process results to produce clean, highly detailed replicas of the city. 

Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape

This isn’t Microscape’s first time at the rodeo. Last year, the company used Kickstarter to produce their first miniature metropolis—New York City. It became an instant hit, being featured in London’s Design Museum and showcased in commercials. 

Choose either a single 6”x6” square showcasing your favorite part of the city on your desk, or collect all 36 for a striking art piece to hang in your living room. No matter what you choose, a Microscape is sure to be a conversation piece, adding both pizzaz and playfulness to your home or workplace. 

Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape
Courtesy of Microscape

Microscape is currently raising funds on Kickstarter, you can purchase your own piece of Chicago here

