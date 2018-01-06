Venice Biennale 2018: Danish Pavilion to Focus on the Power of Collaborative Innovation

The Danish pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale will demonstrate the power of collaborative innovation through large-scale installations. Architect and Head of Institute of Architecture & Technology at The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, Natalie Mossin was selected to be the Danish pavilion curator by several prestigious organizations including The Danish Architecture Centre, The Danish Ministry of Culture, Realdania and the Danish Arts Foundation.

Innovation is not an end in itself. We face a series of challenges in the built environment, and we can’t just continue doing things the way we do today. We need to develop and implement new solutions. Collaborative efforts and a generous architecture is key to a sustainable future, says Mossin.

Exhibitions will focus on international reaching topics such as mobility, cultural resilience, housing and computational resource efficiency. One exhibit will be BLOX, the new OMA building in Copenhagen. BLOX is a multifunctional building that illustrates how architectural innovation and collaborative effort can lead to revolutionary ways of living. The project is not only a destination but a connector and gateway for the city.

145,000 visitors experienced the Danish pavilion in 2016. Other exhibits for the 2018 edition will be announced sometime this year. The Biennale will be held from May 26th to November 25th.