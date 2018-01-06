Astoundingly Colorful Chilean Sunset Captured In Timelapse Photo Series

With over 10,000 followers, Juan Cristóbal Lara's (@eljuancri) Instagram account has become a go-to photographic essay of Chile's capital city, Santiago. His images show an urban area in which the giant Andes mountains, the city's hills, and the Mapocho River are the stars of the show. As the buildings and natural elements harness and reflect the changing light of the sun, Santiago has certified itself as one of the most photogenic cities around.

To commemorate the end of 2017, Lara published his first timelapse—a video filmed over a period of days that shows the Santiago sunset from the San Critóbal and Calán hills.

Una publicación compartida de Juan Cristóbal Lara • Santiago (@eljuancri) el Dic 19, 2017 at 6:27 PST

See more of Juan Cristóbal Lara's work on Instagram and Facebook.

Technical Specs

Camera: Nikon D7500

Lens: 18-140mm

Aperture (ƒ): entre 9 y 16

Shutter: 1/3-3"

ISO: 100-500

Music: People — G I Z