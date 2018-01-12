World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. China
  5. Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C
  6. 2017
  7. Zhujiadian B&B School / Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C

Zhujiadian B&B School / Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C

  • 22:00 - 12 January, 2018
Zhujiadian B&B School / Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C
Zhujiadian B&B School / Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C, © Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

© Guangyuan Zhang © Guangyuan Zhang © Guangyuan Zhang © Haian Guo + 82

  • Structure Design

    Yingjun Xie (Taiwan)

  • Landscape Design

    View Unlimited, Landscape Architecture studio, CUCD

  • Lighting design

    Beijing Ning Field Lighting Design Corp., Ltd.

  • Construction

    Kunshan City Construction Investment Development Group Co., Ltd.

  • Operation

    Ili Township with Culture and Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

  • Text

    Haian Guo
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a B&B, also a school to teach how to build a B&B. These new buildings locate in front of the Zhujiadian Brick Kiln Museum. A branch of Changbai Late lays between the B&B and the museum, where the bricks can be shipped to anywhere along the water.

© Haian Guo
© Haian Guo
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

From the opposite side, we image a beautiful view of water town to south of the Yangtze River. We regard the water as a river, where are quays, terraces and houses with white walls, black tiles and square windows.

© Haian Guo
© Haian Guo

As a school，it can inform the villagers that with the modem technology houses conform to the traditional buildings and according with the contemporary life also can be built. To make it clear, Xie Yingjun is invited to be the structural designer, who can teach the villages how to use the light steel structure with low cost. Zhu Shengxuan is invited to be the operator, who has successful operated the Moganshan B&B. And Xie Xiaoying is also invited to be the landscape architect, who is good at rural landscape and can dress our small houses up.

© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

All the experts came together into Zhujiadian and we hope more and more people visit here to feel the life here，the brick culture and the kilns built in Ming Qing Dynasty.

There is a street inside the buildings, from which the guests can reach the village. Along the street, the public space such as shops and cafes on one side while four yards on the other side. The yards and the street can recall the poem “Swing in the yard while the sounds out to the path”.

© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

There are 4 yards, each is made up with 3 rooms. The guests can order rooms one by one or just choose 1 yard. In every yard there is a dining room, where visitors can meeting friends or have a party.

1F Plan
1F Plan

To reduce the load of the houses, we customized the metal tiles, which are lighter than clay tiles. To keep the rural life, we use the grass mud wall on the ground floor and bamboo block walls on the upper floor. All these methods show how to build a house harmless to nature.

From the side of Changbai Late, or from the side of village bus stop, various facades can be seen. It is a cross point of traditional appearance and modern life, which we try to find. And we are designing a Chinese Painting: a grass pavilion on the late side, several stone in the small yards and bamboos along the little path.

© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

It is a B&B with ports, yards and streets, where we can return to the original condition of the country life, the water life and the poetic life. What we have done would make more and more villagers to know the importance of our local culture and glorious tradition, by which they can build their houses regionally, natively and wonderfully.

© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang
Cite: "Zhujiadian B&B School / Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C" 12 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886608/zhujiadian-b-and-b-school-land-based-rationalism-d-r-c/> ISSN 0719-8884

© Guangyuan Zhang

锦溪祝家甸民宿学校 / 崔愷·本土设计研究中心

锦溪祝家甸民宿学校 / 崔愷·本土设计研究中心