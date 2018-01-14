10 (More) Houses and Their Inhabitants: The Best Photos of the Week

+ 11

The appearance of people in architectural photography is rare. When they do show up, people are usually added to help the viewer better understand the size and design elements of a building. However, in recent times, several photographers have warmed to the idea of capturing houses with their inhabitants, showing the people who live there and how they inhabit the spaces. After the success of our previous round-up of people photographed with their houses, this week we bring you 10 more houses captured by renowned photographers such as Hiroyuki Oki, Peter Bennetts, and Ricardo Oliveira Alves.