10 (More) Houses and Their Inhabitants: The Best Photos of the Week

10 (More) Houses and Their Inhabitants: The Best Photos of the Week
10 (More) Houses and Their Inhabitants: The Best Photos of the Week, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© Peter Bennetts © NAARO © Alejandro Peral © APERTOZERO + 11

The appearance of people in architectural photography is rare. When they do show up, people are usually added to help the viewer better understand the size and design elements of a building. However, in recent times, several photographers have warmed to the idea of capturing houses with their inhabitants, showing the people who live there and how they inhabit the spaces. After the success of our previous round-up of people photographed with their houses, this week we bring you 10 more houses captured by renowned photographers such as Hiroyuki OkiPeter Bennetts, and Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Peter Bennetts

Hip & Gable House / Architecture Architecture

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Darren Bradley

Avocado Acres House / Surfside Projects + Lloyd Russell

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

NAARO

Villa Ypsilon / LASSA architects

© NAARO
© NAARO

Dimitris Kleanthis

Rocksplit House / Cometa Architects

© Dimitris Kleanthis
© Dimitris Kleanthis

Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Between Two White Walls / Corpo Atelier

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Hiroyuki Oki

Resort in House / ALPES Green Design & Build

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

APERTOZERO

DAIKO / Keitaro Muto Architects

© APERTOZERO
© APERTOZERO

Trieu Chien

VH6 House / Idee architects

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Alejandro Peral

Casa Duas Caixas / Remy Arquitectos

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Roehner + Ryan

Canal House / The Ranch Mine

© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan
See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "10 (More) Houses and Their Inhabitants: The Best Photos of the Week" [Fotos de la Semana: 10 Casas y sus habitantes] 14 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886591/10-more-houses-and-their-inhabitants-the-best-photos-of-the-week/> ISSN 0719-8884

