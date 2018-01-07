World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The 50 Most Popular Architecture Photographs of 2017

The 50 Most Popular Architecture Photographs of 2017

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The 50 Most Popular Architecture Photographs of 2017
The 50 Most Popular Architecture Photographs of 2017, © Shu He
© Shu He

At ArchDaily, we're lucky enough to know a fantastic network of architecture professionals, allowing us to share the world's best architecture with our audience. But our articles wouldn't be the same without the many photographers who dedicate themselves to making incredible, inspiring images. For that reason, here we present the 50 most popular architecture images of 2017.

Jo Smith

Back Country House / LTD

© Jo Smith
© Jo Smith

Iwan Baan

Heydar Aliyev Center / Zaha Hadid Architects

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Rafael Gamo

Next Hydroponic Plant / CC Arquitectos

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Rasmus Hjortshøj

Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Aedas

Unilever Headquarters / Aedas

Cortesía de Aedas
Cortesía de Aedas

Timothy Soar

Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects + GROUPWORK

© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

Laurian Ghinitoiu

TIRPITZ / BIG

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Martin Gardner

The Quest / Strom

© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

SAM

House W / KC Design Studio

© SAM
© SAM

Shinkenchiku-sha

Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Shinkenchiku-sha
© Shinkenchiku-sha

Hufton+Crow

King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Red House / extrastudio

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Jack Thompsen

Concrete Box House / Robertson Design

© Jack Thompsen
© Jack Thompsen

Hiroyuki Oki

Binh House / VTN Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

ArchSD

Kai Tak Primary School / ArchSD

Cortesía de ArchSD
Cortesía de ArchSD

Hiroyuki Oki

House in Chau Doc / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Huangshan Mountain Village / MAD Architects

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Chen Hao

The Qiyun Mountain Tree House / Bengo Studio

© Chen Hao
© Chen Hao

Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman

skinnySCAR / Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman

Cortesía de Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman
Cortesía de Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman

Tom Blachford

Courtyard House / FIGR Architecture & Design

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Sophie Mayer

Rural House / RCR Arquitectes

© Sophie Mayer
© Sophie Mayer

Hiroyuki Oki

Apartment in Binh Thanh / Sanuki Daisuke architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Ramiro Sosa

Pueyrredón 1101 Building / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Quang Dam

TH House / DANstudio

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Terrence Zhang

Parc Central / Benoy

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

Mike Sinclair

Shelton Marshall Residence / El Dorado

© Mike Sinclair
© Mike Sinclair

Doublespace Photography

The Lookout at Broad Cove Marsh / Omar Gandhi Architect

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Shannon McGrath

Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Michael Sinclair

Silver House / Hyde + Hyde Architects

© Michael Sinclair
© Michael Sinclair

Iwan Baan

Beirut Terraces / Herzog & de Meuron

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Beer Singnoi

Flagship Building / Geodesic Design

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Nic Lehoux

The Bear Stand / Bohlin Grauman Miller in association with Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Liky Photos

Work-Studio in a Plant-House / O-office Architects

© Liky Photos
© Liky Photos

Agnese Sanvito

Gallery House / Neil Dusheiko Architects

© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

Kevin Scott

Cabin at Longbranch / Olson Kundig

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

NAARO

Villa Ypsilon / LASSA architects

© NAARO
© NAARO

Åke E- son Lindman

Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

© Åke E- son Lindman
© Åke E- son Lindman

Song Yousub

Stratum House / stpmj

© Song Yousub
© Song Yousub

Rasmus Hjortshøj

The Silo / COBE

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

URBANTAINER

Common Ground / URBANTAINER

Cortesía de URBANTAINER
Cortesía de URBANTAINER

Daisuke Shima

Creche Ropponmatsu Kindergarten / Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Julien Lanoo

International Bamboo Architecture Biennale

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Krzysztof Strażyński

Apartment For A Guy And Even Two Of Them / Metaforma

© Krzysztof Strażyński
© Krzysztof Strażyński

ASSISTANT

IT IS A GARDEN / ASSISTANT

Cortesía de ASSISTANT
Cortesía de ASSISTANT

Ilya Kruchinin

Landform House / A61architects + YYdesign

© Ilya Kruchinin
© Ilya Kruchinin

Hufton+Crow

Harbin Opera House / MAD Architects

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Iván Casillas

Casa Concreto / Grupo MM

© Iván Casillas
© Iván Casillas

art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan

Forest House / Studio Miti

© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan

Rasmus Hjortshøj

Krøyer Square / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + COBE

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Shu He

Huangshan Mountain Village / MAD Architects

© Shu He
© Shu He

 

Cite: María Francisca González. "The 50 Most Popular Architecture Photographs of 2017" [Las 50 fotografías de arquitectura más populares del 2017] 07 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886590/the-50-most-popular-architecture-photographs-of-2017/> ISSN 0719-8884

