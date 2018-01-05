World
Kiss House / Lazor Office

  • 09:00 - 5 January, 2018
Kiss House / Lazor Office
Kiss House / Lazor Office, © Peter VonDeLinde
© Peter VonDeLinde

© Peter VonDeLinde © Peter VonDeLinde © Peter VonDeLinde © Peter VonDeLinde + 17

  • Architects

    Lazor Office

  • Location

    , Canada

  • Lead Architects

    Charlie Lazor

  • Architect of Record

    Gregory Design Group

  • Area

    2000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Peter VonDeLinde
© Peter VonDeLinde
© Peter VonDeLinde

Text description provided by the architects. Perched above the bedrock at the shore of a remote Canadian lake, the cedar-clad Kennedy House takes formal cues from driftwood. The three-bedroom house, dock house, garage, and walled vegetable garden are linked by a series of wood walkways and decks. At the “kiss line” between two prefabricated modules, the lineal form of the house snaps like a branch held together only by bark. The open break forms a V-shaped outdoor room facing the water.

© Peter VonDeLinde
© Peter VonDeLinde
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
© Peter VonDeLinde
© Peter VonDeLinde

The walls frame a courtyard like a clearing in the forested area along the shore. While the garage and garden doors blend into the wood, the main entry interrupts it with an irregularly shaped sheet of glass, as though the surface has begun to tear at the kiss line. Floor-to-ceiling, full-length glass on the lakeside façades of both modules allows each to present a distinct, expansive view of the lake and its islands. Being inside the house feels like floating over the water.

© Peter VonDeLinde
© Peter VonDeLinde

The organization and details of the interior living space reinforce the sense of openness established by the glass. The kitchen counter is shifted slightly back from the glass, a thin slab of back-cut soapstone forms a dining island, and the fireplace is transparent on three sides. Polished teak surfaces continue from the walls and ceiling of the master bathroom to the counter, sink, and tub. Private living spaces occupy the far ends of the modules, where the end walls angle toward the tree canopy.

© Peter VonDeLinde
© Peter VonDeLinde
Products:

Cite: "Kiss House / Lazor Office" 05 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886547/kiss-house-lazor-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

