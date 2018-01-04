World
Zhujiadian Brick Kiln Museum / Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C

  • 19:00 - 4 January, 2018
Zhujiadian Brick Kiln Museum / Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C
Zhujiadian Brick Kiln Museum / Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C, © Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

Courtesy of Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C © Haian Guo © Haian Guo © Haian Guo + 52

  • Structure Design

    Wenyuan Chen, CADG

  • Landscape Design

    View Unlimited, Landscape Architecture studio, CUCD

  • Lighting design

    Beijing Ning Field Lighting Design Corp., Ltd.

  • Construction

    Kunshan City Construction Investment Development Group Co., Ltd.

  • Operation

    Ili Township with Culture and Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

  • Text

    Haian Guo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C
Courtesy of Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C

Text description provided by the architects. Zhujiadian Village in Jinxi, located in South of Kunshan city, was named Chen Grave in old days, which was the place of production of Gold Bricks for Forbidden City with Lu Grave in Suzhou. There is an unforgettable history of the artisans and the bricks in the small village. Zhujiadian looks like a lotus leaf floating on Changbai Lake, and more than ten old kilns on the east of the village. Qian Siyuan, a poet in Qing dynasty, composed “Kilns are a noble scene as a great number of fish scales shining, which always be there years and years.”

© Yanzhi Jiang
© Yanzhi Jiang

In 2014, we visit the village for the first time. The old kilns were still working with curling smoke. But with the degradation of traditional technology, more and more people went out of the village to find decent jobs while no longer fired kilns.  The village became desolate and hardly known by the outside even that the most famous village “Zhou Zhuang” was just five miles away. Therefore, the local government asked us to design how to revive Zhujiadian village.

© Haian Guo
© Haian Guo

According to the situations, Mr. Cui, who is a member of Chinese Academy of Engineering, suggest a conception about “Micro intervention”, which uses an intervention point to change the whole village. Therefore, we choose an abandoned factory in the west of the village as the intervention point, just a brick museum. So, when the point works, it can attract people here to comprehend the history of Gold Bricks, then, from west to the east, visitors will go to the old kilns on the other side of Zhujiadian. They must pass by the village and opportunities for villagers will occur, such as a shop, a café or a small inn.

© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

To renovate the factory, we propose an idea about “Safety core”, which can keep the old appearance of the brick factory. We just put 3 cores on the upper floor inside the factory to replace the old structures, which is an exciting and daring idea. Between the cores, two reflected boxes are designed to accommodate restrooms and equipment.

To reduce the weight of roofs, we design a new product named transparent tile, which is very light. Furthermore, the new tiles can simulate the scene when we see the interior variegated space in this building at the first glance.

© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

Inside the new building, we adopt module design methods. All the floor blocks, furnish blocks, metal blocks and equipment blocks can be exchanged to offer deferent kinds of space in a small rural building. And now, the users change the function almost every month.

© Haian Guo
© Haian Guo

As we predicted, the design is sustainable, soon the owner want to strengthen the lower basement of the factory.  They put a lot of steel arches inside the kiln space which were not suitable for the dilapidated building. We covered them with brick arches, which could be seen in the old kilns made in 200 years ago. The new brick arches Integrate a space-time tunnel which can lead us to the old days and the working scenes.

© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

To protect the old descents where workers carried coals and water into the upper floor, we designed new steel stairs with independent basement which did no influence to the old. On the stairs, the old ramps can be seen clearly. The biggest modification to the building is the terrace to the lake where people can enjoy the beautiful scenery of Changbai Lake and you can surprise to find the old words” DIAN XI ZHUAN WA ER CHANG” on the worn wall.

© Haian Guo
© Haian Guo

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

锦溪祝家甸砖厂改造 / 崔愷·本土设计研究中心

