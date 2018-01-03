World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Beautiful Graphics Illustrate JAGG's Competition-Winning Transformation Along France's Garonne River

Beautiful Graphics Illustrate JAGG's Competition-Winning Transformation Along France's Garonne River

Beautiful Graphics Illustrate JAGG's Competition-Winning Transformation Along France's Garonne River
Courtesy of JAGG
French studio JAGG has been selected as the winners of The Great Mine competition, which sought ideas for the transformation of the Garonne River in Bègles, France, through the intervention of two waterfront sites.

Beautiful Graphics Illustrate JAGG's Competition-Winning Transformation Along France's Garonne River, Courtesy of JAGG
The proposal aims to create a new “urban sequence” that will act as the entrance to the city and create a new grid of greenery to connect the neighborhood and its surroundings. The plan is organized around 7 key principles:

  1. Productive Identity and Collective Memory
  2. Multimodality and Separation of Flows
  3. Ecological and Productive Landscapes
  4. Positive Synergies
  5. Economy of Conversion
  6. Experimentation
  7. Work Environment

Courtesy of JAGG
Courtesy of JAGG
Courtesy of JAGG
The design stems from two existing sites. The existing Coliposte building has been reimagined as a hub for the French postal service, containing various workspaces and innovative user-friendly services, while on the other site, the footprint of an old paper mill is “rationalized thanks to an iron-eliminating treatment system and to an optimization of the raw material storage.”

Learn more about the project, here (French).

Courtesy of JAGG
Courtesy of JAGG
Courtesy of JAGG
Courtesy of JAGG
Courtesy of JAGG
