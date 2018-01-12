Low-Budget Urban Garden Uses Local Materials to Bring Quito's Community Together

Save this picture! Cortesía de Natura Futura Arquitectura

The social design from Natura Futura Arquitectura for a greenhouse in the warm subtropical climate of Nayón, Ecuador, the proposal approaches the use of local material resources in the construction of low-budget productive structures for the development of the collective.

The project, materialized with bamboo, wood and greenhouse plastic, is based on the basic geometrical figure of the triangle, proposing sectors with different levels of illumination for different types of farming.



From the architects. 'Huertomanias' is a space to motivate the scope of the autonomy of persons who have had difficulties going back the labor market because of stigmas associated with mental health problems. It is an urban garden, that promotes work and income, within a framework of respect for the subjectivity and a production model that defies the typical models in our society. It offers organic and artisanal products of quality. The requirement was a greenhouse of low budget that could help generate crops that must be protected from excessive moisture or insects, so as to be able to broaden the spectrum of intervention.





Located in Nayón, a parish of 15,000 inhabitants, which has the particularity to have a warm subtropical climate that favors the crops; this takes advantage of the population with the help of greenhouses work with various species of both consumption and decorative, making the sale of one of the characteristics of the population, which is also known as the Garden of Quito.



The triangle of the vegetables can be seen in the distance as a ghost in the middle of the mountain; lightweight, compact, transparent. Built with local materials, bamboo, wood, plastic greenhouse, taking as reference a basic geometric figure (triangle), its shape allows for multiple layers of light and shade during the day, categorizing by sector and levels different types of crops of seedlings that will feed after the orchards of the organization.



In the process of building each of the partners was gaining skills that enabled them to conduct the work; transporting materials, learn how to use a power saw, drill, hardware, identify tools and techniques. Learn how to work in a team.



The project allows you to generate synergies that can rescue self-love and allow for the development of various potentialities; recognized skilled in tasks of responsibility and step in order to achieve autonomy in economic matters, achieving a collective productivity.

Planta / Diagrama. Image Cortesía de Natura Futura Arquitectura

Corte. Image Cortesía de Natura Futura Arquitectura

Diagrama Solar. Image Cortesía de Natura Futura Arquitectura

Architects: Natura Futura Arquitectura

Location: Nayón, Quito, Ecuador

Contributors: María Fernanda Estrada, Carlos Granizo, Cristian Navas, Freya Cadena, Paula Jaramillo, Aimée Dubois, Sebastián Trujillo, Caros Rojas, Sebastián Medina, Joel Audi, José Gómez, Fausto Quiroz, Omar Hernández, Thalía Montenegro, Vanelly Dumani, Pamela Bravo, Emiliano Trujillo, Marielisa Robles, Eduardo Granizo, Carol Carriel. Roberto Buestan

Area: 25 m2

Year: 2017

Photography: Courtesy of Natura Futura