  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
  6. 2017
  7. DOE Store in Shanghai / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

DOE Store in Shanghai / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

  • 22:00 - 4 January, 2018
DOE Store in Shanghai / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located on the first floor of Infinitus Tower by the shoreline of Taiping Lake in Shanghai.

As the weathervane of street fashion, DOE represents noncomformist qualities, being both classic and trendy, vintage and modern. Based on the Street Culture branding of DOE, the design of the store introduces the concept of street and city. 

Diagram - Close
Diagram - Close
As the store opens up to the street, bringing in urban landscape, the boundary between inside and outside is dissolved. The facade preserves the original glass curtain wall with an addition of a glass sliding door that goes to the top. When the glass door is open, the interior of the store is in conversations with the street.

The spotlight of the design is the Central Box. The streetfacing steps that liken the grandstand of a stadium enjoys good views and light. Behind the grandstand stands a movable box, the walls of which can flip or slide open to reveal the inside depending on needs. The movable box provides flexible space for events.

Diagram - Open
Diagram - Open
The left side of the store is an L-shape wooden roof, under which stand a cement cashier counter, a coffee bar, a magazine stand and steel-wrapped fitting rooms, which look like a big metal box. The mixed use of materials creates a street like experience.

On the right side, a grey brick wall has installed wooden checker shelves for product display. Shoes sit on the protruding shelves, while cloths lay on the receding shelves inside the wall. The irregularity between protrusion and recession mimics the building facades in streetscape. Part of the shoe wall functions as both storage and exhibition spaces, meeting different needs for events.

The interior design of DOE is a continuation of urban spaces, combining street culture with interior space. The design breaks traditional boundaries, and spatially initiates discourse on urban living and lifestyle.

