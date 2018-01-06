World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. China
  5. KPF
  6. 2016
  7. Ping An Finance Centre / KPF

Ping An Finance Centre / KPF

  • 20:00 - 6 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ping An Finance Centre / KPF
Save this picture!
Ping An Finance Centre / KPF, © Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

© Tim Griffith © Tim Griffith © Tim Griffith © Tim Griffith + 13

  • Architects

    KPF

  • Location

    Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Area

    462000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Tim Griffith

  • Architect of Record

    China Construction Design International

  • Structural Engineer

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing Engineer

    J. Roger Preston Group

  • Vertical Transportation Consultant

    J. Roger Preston Group/ Fortune Consultants

  • Landscape Consultant

    AECOM

  • Sustainability Consultant

    ARUP

  • Interior Design

    Office: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York; Retail: Benoy, Hong Kong; Club House: Cheng Chung Design, Hong Kong

  • Main Contractor

    China Construction First Group Construction & Development Co., Ltd.

  • Fire/Sustainability

    ARUP

  • Wind Consultant

    RWDI

  • Traffic Consultant

    MVA

  • Lighting Consultant

    Lighting Planners Associates

  • Curtain Wall Consultant

    ALT

  • Façade Access Consultant

    GMS

  • Graphic Design Consultant

    Duttonbray Design Ltd.

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Westwood Hong & Associates Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

Text description provided by the architects. KPF worked with Ping An Insurance Company to design a supertall headquarters that would become the physical and iconic centre of Shenzhen’s burgeoning central business district, the Futian District. It connects to both neighboring commercial and residential properties and the Line 1 Gou Wu Gong Yuan metro station, situating the tower – and the city – prominently within the Pearl River Delta’s high-speed rail corridor that increases access to the region’s rapidly densifying cities.

Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith
Save this picture!
Typucal Floor Plans
Typucal Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

Comprising 100 office floors above the retail and conference podium, the tower will accommodate 15,500 workers and 9,000 daily passengers to an observation deck. Anchored by eight stone mega-columns with diagonal bracing, the tower conveys stability at its ground level. Its chevron-shaped columns rise six hundred meters and converge at the tower’s height, mediating the tension of the earth to a single point in the sky. Sheathed in glass and stone, the podium houses a central atrium that acts as a public vestibule and sun-lit space for meeting, shopping, and dining. Five floors of retail shops terrace away from the tower, forming a large, amphitheater-like space.

Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

Designed for local weather resistance, the tower’s tapered façade reduces wind loads by forty percent and its stainless steel piers form a protective net against lightning strikes. With its completion in 2016, Ping An Finance Centre is now the tallest building in Shenzhen, the second tallest in China, and the fourth tallest in the world. It joined other KPF supertalls, including Lotte World Tower in Seoul, Shanghai World Financial Center, International Commerce Centre in Hong Kong, and CTF Finance Centre in Guangzhou among the ranks of the world’s ten tallest towers.

Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Office buildings China
Cite: "Ping An Finance Centre / KPF" 06 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886473/ping-an-finance-centre-kpf/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »