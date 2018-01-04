World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Spain
  5. Estudio Miriam Barrio
  6. 2016
  7. Popeye Restaurant / Estudio Miriam Barrio

Popeye Restaurant / Estudio Miriam Barrio

  • 13:00 - 4 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Popeye Restaurant / Estudio Miriam Barrio
Save this picture!
Popeye Restaurant / Estudio Miriam Barrio, © Maria Pujol
© Maria Pujol

© Maria Pujol © Maria Pujol © Maria Pujol © Maria Pujol + 36

  • Interiors Designers

    Estudio Miriam Barrio

  • Location

    Carrer del Taquígraf Martí, 32, 08028 Barcelona, Spain

  • Area

    165.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Maria Pujol
Save this picture!
© Maria Pujol
© Maria Pujol

“Mediterranean way”
The Popeye restaurant and cocktail bar is located in the Les Corts district of Barcelona. They were two independent establishments that became this diaphanous and luminous space. The concept was to convey with the interior the fresh and Mediterranean essence that the restaurant menu was going to offer, and in this way, we represent it in the space through light and neutral colours, and craft production materials such as terracotta ceramics and string lamps.

Save this picture!
© Maria Pujol
© Maria Pujol
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Maria Pujol
© Maria Pujol

The distribution of the restaurant remained as clear as possible and oriented towards the large glass facade that bathes the entire venue. The plants have a very important role in interior design. Decorating while giving privacy and distributing the different areas of the large dining room.

Save this picture!
© Maria Pujol
© Maria Pujol

The use of white and blue in the façade and interior ceramics and in the details of lamps and fabrics is a nostalgic nod to the Popeye character. It is also honoured with the spinach print that has been used in the restaurant's corporate image, graphic design by Francesc Moret, and that we have applied on vinyl on the luminous ceiling of the entrance.

Save this picture!
© Maria Pujol
© Maria Pujol
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Spain
Cite: "Popeye Restaurant / Estudio Miriam Barrio" 04 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886471/popeye-restaurant-estudio-miriam-barrio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »