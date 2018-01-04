Palo Alto Networks / Setter Architects

+ 10

Architects Setter Architects

Location Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Architect in Charge Shirli Zamir

Area 3000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Itay Sikolski

Project Manager Yaron-Levi Ltd.

Contractor Terra Engineering & Construction Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Palo Alto Networks is a company involved in developing cyber defense solutions. It is located in downtown Tel Aviv, on the 24th floor of a complex of multi-story office towers alongside an eclectic variety of buildings built during the city's historical eras. This is a multi-layered colorful part of Tel Aviv, where alongside banks and high tech companies, one finds low-tech businesses and assorted shops such as painting workshops, artists’ studios and restaurants.

The design inspiration evolved from the aim of introducing that colorful eclectic low-tech outside environment into the 24th floor where Palo Alto, one of the world’s most innovative companies, is located.

As the design team, we imported characteristic elements from the outside environment, filtered them into a design language and gave them different uses. For example:

Steel window profiles and garage doors evolved in their role and expression into open-space partitions.

Exposed brick blocks found a new role as an interior wall in a conference room.

Old textured window glass were integrated in the partitions dividing private and public spaces.

Paint buckets from painting workshops become distinctive wall decorations.

Old industrial fan blades became ultramodern light fixtures.

All employees, including managers, work in open spaces located at the perimeter of the floor, alongside the windows. Transparent high partitions enable intimacy and improve acoustics, yet allow the urban feel of the outside environment to flow in.

Throughout the floor are formal/informal conference rooms, classrooms and working spaces that benefit from the transparent materials and visualization of the whole floor. These transparent walls conceptualize the company's major product - its firewall.