Look Inside a Collection of Shanghai-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Through his series of architectural photographs, photographer, Marc Goodwin, is giving us an inside look into the architecture firms of the world’s greatest cities. His work has brought us through a collection of Nordic architectural offices, firms both large and small in London, numerous studios within Beijing, a selection of practices in Seoul, and a compendium of offices through the French capital. Shanghai is the next to be added to his list with his most recent collection showcasing the rich architectural culture of China’s largest city.
anySCALE Architecture Deisng Consultants Co. Ltd.
- In this Space Since: October 2015
- Number of Employees: 8 (In Shanghai)
- Former Use of Space: Shopping mall
Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
- In this Space Since: May 2017
- Number of Employees: 40 (in Shanghai)
- Former Use of Space: Electronics Facotry
David Chipperfield Architects Shanghai Ltd.
- In this Space Since: 2015
- Number of Employees: 20
- Former Use of Space: Factory
Spark Design Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- In this Space Since: 2005
- Number of Employees: About 10
- Former Use of Space: Studio
Atelier Deshaus
- In this Space Since: 2016
- Number of Employees: 20
- Former Use of Space: Empty space beside an aircraft repair station
MORE Architecture
- In this Space Since: November 2016
- Number of Employees: 10
- Former Use of Space: State owned financial investment company
Aim Architecture Design Consulting (Shanghai) Company Ltd.
- In this Space Since: May 2016
- Number of Employees: 40
- Former Use of Space: Office
logon urban architecture design
- In this Space Since: 2007
- Number of Employees: 50
- Former Use of Space: Metal work factory
LUKSTUDIO
- In this Space Since: June 2017
- Number of Employees: 15
- Former Use of Space: Central kitchen of a food company
Archi-Union Architects
- In this Space Since: 2010
- Number of Employees: 50-60
- Former Use of Space: Factory
Linehouse
- In this Space Since: December 2015
- Number of Employees: 9
- Former Use of Space: Wetmarket
Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
- In this Space Since: 2009
- Number of Employees: 100
- Former Use of Space: Office Building
PES-Architects Consulting (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
- In this Space Since: 2017
- Number of Employees: 6
- Former Use of Space: Industrial Warehouse
Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners Shanghai Office
- In this Space Since: Fall 2011
- Number of Employees: 7
- Former Use of Space: Personal Training Studio