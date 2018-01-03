World
i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  News
  Look Inside a Collection of Shanghai-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Look Inside a Collection of Shanghai-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Look Inside a Collection of Shanghai-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Look Inside a Collection of Shanghai-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin, SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin
SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin

Through his series of architectural photographs, photographer, Marc Goodwin, is giving us an inside look into the architecture firms of the world’s greatest cities. His work has brought us through a collection of Nordic architectural offices, firms both large and small in London, numerous studios within Beijing, a selection of practices in Seoul, and a compendium of offices through the French capitalShanghai is the next to be added to his list with his most recent collection showcasing the rich architectural culture of China’s largest city.

Archi-Union. Image © Marc Goodwin SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin RSHP. Image © Marc Goodwin Neri&Hu. Image © Marc Goodwin + 33

anySCALE Architecture Deisng Consultants Co. Ltd.

  • In this Space Since: October 2015
  • Number of Employees: 8 (In Shanghai)
  • Former Use of Space: Shopping mall

Save this picture!
anySCALE. Image © Marc Goodwin
anySCALE. Image © Marc Goodwin

Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

  • In this Space Since: May 2017
  • Number of Employees: 40 (in Shanghai)
  • Former Use of Space: Electronics Facotry

Save this picture!
SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin
SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin

David Chipperfield Architects Shanghai Ltd.

  • In this Space Since: 2015
  • Number of Employees: 20
  • Former Use of Space: Factory

Save this picture!
David Chipperfield. Image © Marc Goodwin
David Chipperfield. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
David Chipperfield. Image © Marc Goodwin
David Chipperfield. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
David Chipperfield. Image © Marc Goodwin
David Chipperfield. Image © Marc Goodwin

Spark Design Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

  • In this Space Since: 2005
  • Number of Employees: About 10
  • Former Use of Space: Studio

Save this picture!
Spark. Image © Marc Goodwin
Spark. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Spark. Image © Marc Goodwin
Spark. Image © Marc Goodwin

Atelier Deshaus

  • In this Space Since: 2016
  • Number of Employees: 20
  • Former Use of Space: Empty space beside an aircraft repair station

Save this picture!
Atelier Deshaus. Image © Marc Goodwin
Atelier Deshaus. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Atelier Deshaus. Image © Marc Goodwin
Atelier Deshaus. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Atelier Deshaus. Image © Marc Goodwin
Atelier Deshaus. Image © Marc Goodwin

MORE Architecture 

  • In this Space Since: November 2016
  • Number of Employees: 10
  • Former Use of Space: State owned financial investment company

Save this picture!
MORE. Image © Marc Goodwin
MORE. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
MORE. Image © Marc Goodwin
MORE. Image © Marc Goodwin

Aim Architecture Design Consulting (Shanghai) Company Ltd.

  • In this Space Since: May 2016
  • Number of Employees: 40
  • Former Use of Space: Office

Save this picture!
Aim. Image © Marc Goodwin
Aim. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Aim. Image © Marc Goodwin
Aim. Image © Marc Goodwin

logon urban architecture design

  • In this Space Since: 2007
  • Number of Employees: 50
  • Former Use of Space: Metal work factory

Save this picture!
logon. Image © Marc Goodwin
logon. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
logon. Image © Marc Goodwin
logon. Image © Marc Goodwin

LUKSTUDIO

  • In this Space Since: June 2017
  • Number of Employees: 15
  • Former Use of Space: Central kitchen of a food company

Save this picture!
LUKSTUDIO. Image © Marc Goodwin
LUKSTUDIO. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
LUKSTUDIO. Image © Marc Goodwin
LUKSTUDIO. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
LUKSTUDIO. Image © Marc Goodwin
LUKSTUDIO. Image © Marc Goodwin

Archi-Union Architects

  • In this Space Since: 2010
  • Number of Employees: 50-60
  • Former Use of Space: Factory

Save this picture!
Archi-Union. Image © Marc Goodwin
Archi-Union. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Neri&Hu. Image © Marc Goodwin
Neri&Hu. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Archi-Union. Image © Marc Goodwin
Archi-Union. Image © Marc Goodwin

Linehouse

  • In this Space Since: December 2015
  • Number of Employees: 9
  • Former Use of Space: Wetmarket

Save this picture!
Linehouse. Image © Marc Goodwin
Linehouse. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Linehouse. Image © Marc Goodwin
Linehouse. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Linehouse. Image © Marc Goodwin
Linehouse. Image © Marc Goodwin

Neri&Hu Design and Research Office 

  • In this Space Since: 2009
  • Number of Employees: 100
  • Former Use of Space: Office Building

Save this picture!
Neri&Hu. Image © Marc Goodwin
Neri&Hu. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Neri&Hu. Image © Marc Goodwin
Neri&Hu. Image © Marc Goodwin

PES-Architects Consulting (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

  • In this Space Since: 2017
  • Number of Employees: 6
  • Former Use of Space: Industrial Warehouse

Save this picture!
PES. Image © Marc Goodwin
PES. Image © Marc Goodwin

Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners Shanghai Office 

  • In this Space Since: Fall 2011
  • Number of Employees: 7
  • Former Use of Space: Personal Training Studio

Save this picture!
RSHP. Image © Marc Goodwin
RSHP. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
RSHP. Image © Marc Goodwin
RSHP. Image © Marc Goodwin
See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Alya Abourezk. "Look Inside a Collection of Shanghai-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin" 03 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886449/look-inside-a-collection-of-shanghai-based-architecture-offices-photographed-by-marc-goodwin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »