3D Printed Hexagonal Pods Could House New York City's Homeless

Across the world, homelessness in fast-paced metropolises such as New York City is at a record high since the Great Depression of the 1930s, more than 60,000 people are in shelters every night while many others must find a place to sleep on the streets, the subway or other public spaces. The real estate industry has caused the increasing rents and a high demand for any remaining plots; many of the new builds are luxury apartments, rather than the low-cost housing that is so desperately needed. As a result, thousands of people are forced onto the streets and charities struggle to provide adequate help for everyone.

Save this picture! Mural artwork by Viktor Miller-Gausa. Image Courtesy of Framlab

Framlab’s proposal for a ‘homeless shelter with dignity’ seeks to capitalize the vertical unused plots found on the blank sidewalls of buildings to provide available land within the city. Their 3D printed hexagonal modules will connect to a scaffolding framework up against the side of a building for a versatile space, reminiscent of the single-room occupancies from the 1950s. The honeycomb structures will allow a densely packed, active community to form in the most unlikely of places for those less fortunate.

Each pod will be built from steel and oxidized aluminum whilst the interiors will be 3D printed polycarbonate clad in wood. PMMA smart glass on the front face of the modules will offer great views out to the city and when they are clustered together it will form a screen for art installations or adverts.

The compact rooms will have furniture, equipment, and cabinets integrated into the wood-clad interior for a soft and friendly atmosphere that is efficient and clean; wellness modules in the structure include sanitary provisions between the occupants.

For an ever-changing and evolving urban landscape, the modules will be easily transportable and can be assembled and dissembled in a few days. The proposal offers year-round housing to withstand the elements and provide a cool space in the summer with natural ventilation integrated into the frame of the windows.

News via: Framlab.