Photographic Survey Captures The Diversity of Residences in Queens, NY

Save this picture! Triple-Peak Row with Terraced Garages. Maspeth, NY. 2014. Image © Rafael Herrin-Ferri

Queens, NY is one of the most diverse places in the world, so it should be no surprise that it’s residences reflect that diversity. From the Architectural League of New York comes Rafael Herrin-Ferri’s exhibition “All the Queens Houses.” An architect and artist, Herrin-Ferri compiled 273 photographs of homes in Queens. The ever growing photographic survey conveys themes of identity, differentiation, and adaptation.

Since 2012, Herrin-Ferri has captured one-third of Queens in the form of facades and building details. From his original 5,000 photographs, he selected 273 from 34 different neighborhoods in the borough. He then arranged the images alphabetically and gave them clever, witty titles.

Save this picture! East Elmhurst Gropius. East Elmhurst, NY. 2017. Image © Rafael Herrin-Ferri

The exhibition is open to the public at the League’s office gallery on Fridays from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm until January 26th.

Read an interview with Herrin-Ferri in Urban Omnibus, here.