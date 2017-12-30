World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. TED Talk: Christian Benimana of MASS Design Group on Founding a Design School for Africa

TED Talk: Christian Benimana of MASS Design Group on Founding a Design School for Africa

Are we going to follow a model of unsustainable building and construction similar to what I witnessed in China—or can we develop a uniquely African model of sustainable, and equitable development? I'm optimistic we can.

In this recent TED TalkChristian Benimana talks about his journey as an architect—growing up in Rwanda, studying in China, and finally returning to Africa to see the beginnings of a building boom very similar to what he witnessed in Shanghai. Given this background, he then explains why he and MASS Design Group founded the African Design Center, a school and innovation center that intends to be a catalyst for positive urban development on the continent.

MASS Design Group to Propose "Bauhaus of Africa" at UN Summit

