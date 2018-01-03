World
  7. MH House / Agostina Perazolo

  • 11:00 - 3 January, 2018
MH House / Agostina Perazolo
  • Architect

    Agostina Perazolo

  • Location

    Mendiolaza, Argentina

  • Architect in Charge

    Agostina Perazolo

  • Area

    398.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Gonzalo Viramonte
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a typical residential area on a tilted hillside overlooking the mountains, this project leveraged the property’s assets opening itself towards the rear view. From the street, the only visible volume is the social area, turning the ground floor into a perfectly private space. The living room, dining room, study,kitchen and outdoor social area were combined in a single space framed by a floor-to-ceiling door wall which opens completely revealing unobstructed mountain views. The master bedroom was also designed as a unique set of fluid spaces. There are no doors between the bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Certainly, they are all exposed to the mountain views and the pool, which mirrors the house’s length. Natural lighting is the star in this home and artificial lighting is just another material that aligns with every aspect of the project.

The simple choice of materials, together with a stone base, exposed concrete and pure volume, was another strategy to keep the design in tune with the site and the environment.

Axonometric View
Axonometric View

Consequently, this house is the creation of a livable space that promotes a simple, minimalist, flexible and diverse lifestyle.

"MH House / Agostina Perazolo" [Vivienda MH / Agostina Perazolo] 03 Jan 2018. ArchDaily.

