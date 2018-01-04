HE-Restaurant / GOA

+ 35

Architects GOA

Location Tangshan Residential District, Jiangning, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Lead Architects Xiaoxiao Zhang, Weiqi Hu

Design Team Lili Qian, Dagang Wang, Pengfei Jiang, Honggang Chen, Ximing Zhong, Jinyuan Ye, Yaqiong Deng, Wensheng Wang, Xiang Li, Yuan Liu, Chengyu He

Area 2230.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Nanjing Zhong Wen Investment Development

Project Management CL3&ZSD

Interior Design missing5

Landscape Design DAHD

Lighting Design Lumintech

Facade Design Shanghai Lucheng Construction, Jiangsu Baoying Architectural Technology More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nanjing Greentown Tao Hua Yuan located at west foot of Tangshan Hill, which belongs to Jiangning District, Nanjing and is the most advanced residential area of the city. The site was originally the site of the KMT officer club in the 1920s, while now known for its superior ecology. HE Restaurant is located at southern part of this residential, right among the original metasequoia forest.

Arrangement

The Architect and owner reached a consensus: to protect the trees, make building a supporting role. Therefore, during the site research phase, the architects located and numbered each big tree that needed to be preserved and measured diameter of them. So the construction site can be delineated on the basis of site conditions, the existing elevation can be sorted out, and the current status can be optimized according to the plan.

“Darning”

In order to resolve the contradiction between the location of trees and the flow of functions in the field, the architects studied the relationship between building boundaries and natural environment interfaces and finally choose a small block decentralized layout, in order to flexibly respond to complex field conditions. On this basis, the constructions carefully "darn" the forest: Some walls opening frame the scene, some courtyards built around the tree, and some eaves are embed by trees.

Constructing

Due to the natural trees cannot be completely consistent with the drawings, the site operation is particularly important. At the same time as civil works, the building materials and structural detail are all determined through multiple rounds of comparison and selection.

The Forests

As the main space, the snack bar use glass wall for a transparent sight view, the reading bar partially overhangs, inserted into the forest, access to three sides of the woods landscape. Restaurant space flows under the guidance of the trees, therefore the building is integrated with the original forests and ‘growing’ together.