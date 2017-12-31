World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Schwartz and Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. The Lichen House / Schwartz and Architecture

The Lichen House / Schwartz and Architecture

  • 13:00 - 31 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Lichen House / Schwartz and Architecture
Save this picture!
The Lichen House / Schwartz and Architecture, © Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes

© Richard Barnes © Richard Barnes © Richard Barnes © Richard Barnes + 47

  • Contractor

    Eames Construction

  • Landscape Design

    Surface Design, Inc

  • Lighting Design

    PritchardPeck Lighting

  • Structural Engineer

    iAssociates
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes

The precise relationship between lichen and its host provides inspiration for an architecture specifically tailored to its site ‐‐ both as a response to it and as an augmentation of its best attributes. The Lichen House works in concert with nature’s mechanisms, not to mimic them blindly, but to expand our understanding and experience of them through architecture.

Save this picture!
© Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes

The Lichen House nestles within the fog and oaks in the hills above California’s Sonoma Valley. The free‐ranging branches of the site’s mature live and coastal oak trees support veils of draping Ramalina Lichen that filter sunlight, capture moisture and nutrients for their hosts, and remove pollutants from the air through photosynthesis. A hypersensitive organism, Lichen retreats or dies in adverse or contaminated environments but quickly expands its net with conditions advantageous for growth. It is a bellwether for the environmental health of this unique microclimate.

Save this picture!
© Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes

Beginning with its strategic solar orientation and geometry, the Lichen House owes its form to passive thermal tactics ‐ the maximization of daylight and expansive southern views protected by a deep overhanging shade trellis. The undulating metal fin trellis is both a formal reference to the surrounding lichen’s geometry as well as a spatial reference by recreating the filtered dappled light of the lace lichen’s net. It filters the high summer sun and allows solar heat gain in the winter when the sun is low in the sky.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

Integral to the concept and design of the Lichen House is a porous and breathable building envelope accepting, filtering, and processing external conditions much like the lichen that inspires the design. A south‐facing unconditioned hallway space with a series of operable windows along the private wing of the home serves as an interstitial buffer. This zone protects the sleeping quarters from direct southern exposure, dampening heat loss and heat gain while promoting natural airflow ‐ effectively minimizing the conditioned floor area and required heating/cooling loads of the house.

Save this picture!
© Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes

The home’s wings extend toward long expansive views to the south and west with the freedom to precisely dial in orientation to focal points in the landscape. Each room is then carefully tuned to its own spatial “microclimate” considering, privacy, views, solar orientation, quality of light, and air flow. A series of gardens and open spaces work in concert with each zone of the house interior.

Save this picture!
© Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "The Lichen House / Schwartz and Architecture" 31 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886309/the-lichen-house-schwartz-and-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »