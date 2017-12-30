World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. How Some of New York City's Distinguished Architects Plan To Save The City

How Some of New York City's Distinguished Architects Plan To Save The City

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
How Some of New York City's Distinguished Architects Plan To Save The City
Save this picture!
How Some of New York City's Distinguished Architects Plan To Save The City, Courtesy of Mark Foster Gage Associates
Courtesy of Mark Foster Gage Associates

New York Magazine asked some of New York City’s distinguished architects how they would improve the city and save it from climate change. NY Mag reported on their findings.

While Mark Foster Gage dreams of infilling the East River with green space, Charles Renfro envisions “a citywide network of rooftop parks” inspired by his own work on the High Line. Green space would not only absorb stormwater and heat but, when elevated, it would be flood resistant by nature.

Many architects played with some overarching plan of connection or integration. Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture wants to protect NYC bikers by integrating the Citi Bike system with a low lying bike bridge they call “the El Bike Lanes.” Norman Foster’s plan involves an extension of Madison Square Park into a “series of off-traffic islands” done in the same style.

Rafael Viñoly reinvents the NYC street plane all together into a “matrix of elevated circulation patterns.” On the other hand, Family New York’s Oana Stanescu and Dong-Ping Wong look to the skyscrapers. They believe the NYC skyline should be a place for everyone, not just a wealthy ghost town.

From Mark Foster Gage to Rafael de Cárdenas, David Rockwell and more, design minds across the city have a range of ideas. Hypotheses so crazy, they just might work.

Find out how NYC’s visionary architects are going to save the city at New York Magazine, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "How Some of New York City's Distinguished Architects Plan To Save The City" 30 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886300/how-some-of-new-york-citys-distinguished-architects-plan-to-save-the-city/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »