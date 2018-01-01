Tel Aviv's World Record Breaking LEGO Structure

Thousands of people in Tel Aviv put together over 500,000 plastic building blocks to create the tallest LEGO structure in the world. The project was created in memory of 8-year-old Omer Sayag, who loved the toy blocks before he was taken by cancer in 2014.

About to B 🏗🌇 A post shared by Irit Mizrachi Ledereich (@iritmizrachi) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:25am PST

Tel Aviv City Hall and Young Engineers, an advocate group for learning through model construction, sponsored this nearly month-long event. From December 12th to the 24th, over two dozen community organizations created their sections of the tower. Their names appear on the creation in Hebrew and Arabic.

For two days, the unique sections were stacked together in Tel Aviv’s city center, Rabin Square. It stands at 35.96 meters (117 feet 11 inches). The measurements, along with drone photography, are to be submitted to Guinness to validate the record-breaking feat.