World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Oslo's Barcode Project Showcased in Stunning Photo Series by Rainer Taepper

Oslo's Barcode Project Showcased in Stunning Photo Series by Rainer Taepper

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Oslo's Barcode Project Showcased in Stunning Photo Series by Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper

Situated behind Snøhetta's iconic Oslo Opera House is another set of buildings which mark out Oslo as a cutting-edge architectural hub. The Barcode Project is a masterplanning project consisting of a row multi-purpose high-rise buildings which largely make up the skyline of Oslo. Each of the buildings is the creation of different combinations of European architecture firms; however, together they form an enticing composition with the gaps between them creating the impression of a barcode—hence the project’s clever nickname.

Each of the resulting buildings pushes the idea of what a high-rise building can be. Whether they take the form of a giant staircase or resemble a 3D version of Tetris, each of the buildings has its own peculiarities. The firms involved in the project included Dark Arkitekter, A-labMVRDV, and Snøhetta adding their stamp on the architecture of Oslo. Read on to see German architectural photographer Rainer Taepper’s stunning set of photographs on the Barcode Project.

© Rainer Taepper © Rainer Taepper © Rainer Taepper © Rainer Taepper + 41

Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper

Deemed the “champagne apartments,” the Barcode Project proved to be a controversial scheme by adding high-rise buildings to a mostly low-rise city. However, the overarching principle was to relieve the pressure of Oslo’s rapid growth and reshape the urban landscape without diminishing any existing green space. Unbuilt spaces between each of the buildings were to be at least 12m wide, which would not only guarantee green spaces, but also contribute to openness, light penetration, and transparency in the built-up area.

Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper
Save this picture!
© Rainer Taepper
© Rainer Taepper

Interested in seeing these beautiful photos of the Barcode Project on your coffee table? Rainer Taepper has offered ArchDaily readers an opportunity to win 1 of 10 limited edition, signed books about the project. Simply fill out the form below by Monday 15th January to enter!

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Alya Abourezk. "Oslo's Barcode Project Showcased in Stunning Photo Series by Rainer Taepper" 01 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886296/oslos-barcode-project-showcased-in-stunning-photo-series-by-rainer-taepper/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »