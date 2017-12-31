World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  10 Stylish Images of Cars and Architecture: The Best Photos of the Week

10 Stylish Images of Cars and Architecture: The Best Photos of the Week

10 Stylish Images of Cars and Architecture: The Best Photos of the Week
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Bruno Candiotto © Michael Sinclair © Ketsiree Wongwan © Darren Bradley + 12

The inclusion of cars in photographs of architecture is an interesting tool that can  help the viewer to understand the scale of a building. The addition of an automobile to a scene can not only help to transmit a notion of the size of the photographed elements, it can also be used to generate interesting compositional relationships to benefit the photograph as a whole. Below, we've highlighted a selection of 10 images from prominent photographers such as Rafael GamoMichael Sinclair and Bruno Candiotto which make effective use of this technique.

Bruno Candiotto

Workshop House / PAX.ARQ

© Bruno Candiotto
© Bruno Candiotto

Michael Sinclair

Silver House / Hyde + Hyde Architects

© Michael Sinclair
© Michael Sinclair

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa Cabo de Vila / spaceworkers

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Rafael Gamo

House AA315 / BERNARDI + PESCHARD & BLANCASMORAN

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Darren Bradley

Avocado Acres House / Surfside Projects + Lloyd Russell

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Martin Gardner

The Quest / Strom Architects

© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

Stephen Goodenough

Urban Cottage / CoLab Architecture

© Stephen Goodenough
© Stephen Goodenough

Michael Sinclair

Silver House / Hyde + Hyde Architects

© Michael Sinclair
© Michael Sinclair

Ketsiree Wongwan

Flower Cage House / Anonym

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Alcalar / Vitor Vilhena Arquitectura

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "10 Stylish Images of Cars and Architecture: The Best Photos of the Week" 31 Dec 2017. ArchDaily.

