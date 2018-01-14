World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Will Bamboo Ever Achieve Widespread Use in the Construction Industry?

Will Bamboo Ever Achieve Widespread Use in the Construction Industry?

Will Bamboo Ever Achieve Widespread Use in the Construction Industry?
Will Bamboo Ever Achieve Widespread Use in the Construction Industry?, © José Tomás Franco
© José Tomás Franco

After years of publishing projects and articles related to bamboo, we are strongly aware of its qualities as a construction material. But is it really an option that you would use into your next project? Despite widespread appreciation, bamboo seems to be a material that is rarely considered for use in everyday designs.

The team of Manasaram Architects and CGBMT asked themselves the same question. Together they are seeking to understand the current perceptions of bamboo and to discover its potential as a commonly-used material in the construction sector. To help in this pursuit, they have shared a survey with us which seeks to evaluate how often architects and building professionals use bamboo, the problems they face, and how informed they are about the material.

We would like to invite our readers to spare 10 minutes of their time to help us expand knowledge about the use of bamboo using the survey below. The results will be shared on ArchDaily once the study is complete.

Your answer and the answers from the related professionals at your firm will be of great importance and confidential.

Thank you very much for your contribution to a more sustainable future!

See more:

News Misc Sustainability
