World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Mexico
  5. MOCAA ARQUITECTOS
  6. 2017
  7. Tolsá 61 / MOCAA ARQUITECTOS

Tolsá 61 / MOCAA ARQUITECTOS

  • 13:00 - 30 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tolsá 61 / MOCAA ARQUITECTOS
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

© Jaime Navarro Soto © Jaime Navarro Soto © Jaime Navarro Soto © Jaime Navarro Soto + 19

  • Architect

    MOCAA ARQUITECTOS

  • Location

    Tolsa 61, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Ejido del Centro, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Juan Pablo Cepeda, Raul Morales, Luis Enrique Angeles, Patricia Juarez Samperio

  • Area

    2500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro Soto

  • Structural Engineering

    Humberto Girón

  • Installations

    instalaciones Garrido, Héctor Muñoz

  • Lightning

    L+F Luz y Forma

  • Landscaping

    Cornelis Johannes Maria Van Rooji, Cecilia Diaz Kunkel
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

Text description provided by the architects. Tolsá 61 is a reinterpretation of “Vecindad” (neighbourship) an urban life in downtown area, located in the Ciudadela neighbourhood, which is in the southwest corner of the historic center of Mexico City.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

The neighborhood mantains much of its traditional architecture of the 18th and early 19th century buildings such as the remodeled Library of Mexico José Vasconcelos.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

Inspired by the Porfirian “Vecindad” model, with a longitudinal patio to the center of grouped apartments, the project is designed for the inhabitant looking for a new way of living based on community, fexibility, and a fundamental belief of belonging among its inhabitants. Tolsa 61 seeks to challenge the life of traditional apartments through physical spaces that foster meaningful relationships.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The design takes advantage of the context to generate the mechanisms needed to link the housing with their immediate sorroundings through controlled openings “excavated” in the building mass. These monolithic volumen will help to have a better environmental performance but also a search for design capable of withstanding the test of time.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

The materiality of the facade is white vitrified brick, helping to reduce the cost of maintenance in the future as its glazed enamel layer makes it repellent to the degradation by dirt and weather.

Save this picture!
Type Plan
Type Plan

The result is a 6-story concrete structure with a tetris facade, where the openings are presented as a terrace setting indoors where trees are located to help cool the airflow before it reaches the interior, as allows natural light to filter through the building. Designed for low-income families, containing 25 apartments, ranging between 45 and 60 sqm. Including a mixture of one and two bedrooms. Despite its small áreas and simple interiors, each studio has its own balcony or terrace overlooking to the central courtyard complex.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

The fluidity is based on the idea of community housing.Our intention was to make an infinetly rich place that is crowded and disorderly.

Save this picture!
Tolsá 61 / MOCAA ARQUITECTOS, © Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Mexico
Cite: "Tolsá 61 / MOCAA ARQUITECTOS" [TOLSÁ 61 / MOCAA ARQUITECTOS] 30 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886262/tolsa-61-mocaa-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »