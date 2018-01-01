Residence Zeta / PERUZZO Architettura

+ 57

Architects PERUZZO Architettura

Location 31057 Lanzago TV, Italy

Architect in Charge Stefano Peruzzo, Simone Peruzzo

Area 934.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Marco Zanta

Manufacturers Loading...

Other Participants Arch. Andrea Osti, Geom. Serena Favero More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in a lot outside the edge of Treviso city center, in place of a crumbling and obsolete residential building with three units. The building is surrounded by many properties of low and medium housing density.

Starting point of the project was the client desire of upgrading and redeveloping the area to obtain a great investment property.

The demolition of existing structure was necessary to realize a building in line with current standards in terms of regulations and quality.

The available volume and norms of urban planning allowed an increase of volume that permitted to accommodate six residential units.

Architect's greater challenge was permitting an high living comfort to residents despite of the higher living density. In alignment with this approach, the doubling of building volume was developed together with the doubling of outside spaces, by reinterpreting the theme of residential collective housing.

To achieve this interpretation, each apartment has been designed with outside open spaces of high quality, creating "outside rooms" that amplify the perception of space, shading the boundary between interior and exterior that is typical of the collective housing.

The desired effect is having homes with a private open space, as for single or semi-detached properties, even if in an apartment building. The intervention aims to be a positive regeneration for the city and for the environment, by allowing a greater urban density and at the same saving soil occupation, increasing energy efficiency and ensuring urban quality.