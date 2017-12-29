World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. United States
  5. Brooks + Scarpa
  6. 2017
  Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza / Brooks + Scarpa

Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza / Brooks + Scarpa

  • 09:00 - 29 December, 2017
Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza / Brooks + Scarpa
Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza / Brooks + Scarpa, © Ben Benschneider
© Ben Benschneider

© Ben Benschneider © Ben Benschneider © Ben Benschneider © Ben Benschneider + 39

  • Local Engineers/Architects

    Berger ABAM

  • Project Team Brooks + Scarpa

    Lawrence Scarpa, FAIA – Lead Designer, Angela Brooks, FAIA, - Project Executive, Mario Cipresso, AIA - Project Architect, Emily Hodgdon, Mark Buckland, Eleftheria Stavridi, Jeff Huber, AIA, Chinh Nguyen, CONTACT _Con-425E1F2732D Diane Thepkhounphithack, Cesar Delgado, Fui Srivikorn, Christina Wilkinson, Royce Scortino, Sheisa Roghini, Soha Momeni, Ryan Bostic - Project Design Team

  • Project Team BergerABAM

    Bob Griebenow, Project Executive, Lars Holte, P.E. - Project Director/Engineer

  • Landscape

    Brooks + Scarpa and David Sacamano-BergerABAM

  • Engineering

    BergerABAM – Structural Engineering ; Stantec– Electrical and Lighting; Sazan Group, Inc. - Mechanical; Luminescense – Lighting Design; BergerABAM – Civil Engineering ; Security – Stantec; Shannon & Wilson – Geotechnical

  • Wayfinding

    Brooks + Scarpa

  • Contractor

    Harbor Pacific/Graham

  • Specifications

    Brooks + Scarpa and BergerABAM

  • Facade Engineering

    Brooks + Scarpa, Lars Holte, P.E., Walter P. Moore

  • Facade Fabrication

    APEL Extrusions and Intermountain Industrial Fab

  • Client/Owner

    Sound Transit

  • Total Cost

    $36.1 million
© Ben Benschneider
© Ben Benschneider

Text description provided by the architects. With ample space for people to live, work, and play, the new Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza is an Envision certified sustainable mixed-use facility consisting of a 1-acre connecting plaza and community event spaces, a drop-off area for light rail users, retail space with dedicated bike storage and parking and a 35,000 square-foot parcel for future transit-oriented development. It also includes a parking structure for 1,150 cars designed to accommodate conversion to new future uses.  Serving over 2,500 passengers daily, including the headquarters for Alaska Airlines, which employs more than 7,500 people in the immediate surrounds and over 4ooo people living within ½ mile of the station, Angle Lake Station is an important transit hub in the Sound Transit portfolio of transit facilities.

Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa

Inspired by William Forsythe’s improvisational piece ‘Dance Geometry’ where dancers connect their bodies by matching lines in space that could be bent, tossed or otherwise distorted, we began to think of the possibilities where simple straight lines are composed to produce an infinite number of movements and positions with little need for transition. This idea lessens the need to think about the end result and focus more on discovering new ways of movement and transformations’.

Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

Using ruled surface geometry, the undulating façade is formed by connecting two curves with a series of straight lines to form the surface of the façade. Each of the custom aluminum façade elements were designed and segmented into standardized sizes for the most efficient structural shape and material form, while maximizing production, fabrication and installation cost efficiency. This technique allowed the design team to work with complex curved forms and rationalize them into simple, cost-effective standardized components, making them easy to fabricate and efficient to install. The entire façade was installed in less than three weeks without the use of cranes or special equipment.

© Ben Benschneider
© Ben Benschneider

Every unique condition of the project’s shape had to be geometrically rationalized.  In other words, a fabricator must somehow measure and build off a set of drawings with the assumption that automated fabrication techniques are not always at hand.  Beginning with the top and bottom chords, every segment of the curves was reduced to either measurable arcs for a pipe roller or straight-line segments for standardized shapes.  Following this process, the lines of the ruled surface had to be segmented into standardized sizes for efficient fabrication while adhering to a set of rules given by the structural properties of the material.  The architect provided analysis, constructability, and digital documents for direct and automated fabrication.

Axonometric Diagram
Axonometric Diagram

The seven acre 400,000 square foot mixed-use complex was the result of an international design/build competition. It features a seven-story, cast-in-place and post-tensioned concrete structure with an exterior façade that uses over 7,500 custom formed blue anodized aluminum façade panels. Using ruled surface geometry, the undulating façade is formed by connecting two curves with a series of straight lines to form the surface of the façade. Each of the custom aluminum façade elements were designed and segmented into standardized sizes for the most efficient structural shape and material form, while maximizing production, fabrication and installation cost efficiency. This technique allowed the design team to work with complex curved forms and rationalize them into simple, cost-effective standardized components, making them easy to fabricate and efficient to install. The entire façade was installed in less than three weeks without the use of cranes or special equipment.

© Ben Benschneider
© Ben Benschneider

With five levels above ground and two levels partially below ground the mixed-use structure takes advantage of the sloping site topography. It is accessible from three different street locations at various levels with 2,500 square feet of retail space at ground level and a 35,000-square-foot site to the west to support future transit-oriented development. As part of a multi-modal transit plan the station also has secure storage for bicycles with integrated lockers and racks and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Section Details 01
Section Details 01

The public plaza, on the third level, connects directly to the light rail entry, parking structure and public streets.  It includes a passenger drop-off area, para-transit loading areas, and a covered walkway from the garage to the station. It forms a physical and visual connection between the project elements and includes several displays of regionally inspired artwork. Ornately designed seat walls, pathways, paving, native planting, and storm-water catchment features help to engage transit users as they move through the space, creating quiet places for social interaction while waiting for a transit connection. The plaza is designed to accommodate community events, such as festivals, farmers’ markets, art exhibits, and other outdoor public gatherings. The design and location of major project elements maximize function, sustainability, and aesthetics while providing an efficient use of space.

© Ben Benschneider
© Ben Benschneider

The 1.6 mile elevated light rail extension provides rapid public transit from the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, the Rainier Valley, downtown Seattle, and the University of Washington.

© Ben Benschneider
© Ben Benschneider
Cite: "Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza / Brooks + Scarpa" 29 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886251/angle-lake-transit-station-and-plaza-brooks-plus-scarpa/> ISSN 0719-8884

