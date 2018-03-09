World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Ecuador
  5. Arquitectura X
  6. 2016
  7. PERMEABLE LIVING Building / Arquitectura X

PERMEABLE LIVING Building / Arquitectura X

PERMEABLE LIVING Building / Arquitectura X
© Sebastian Crespo
© Sebastian Crespo

© Sebastian Crespo

  • Architects

    Arquitectura X

  • Location

    Quito, Ecuador

  • Architects in Charge

    Adrian Moreno, María Samaniego, María José Crespo, Juan Pablo Freire, Jorge Durán, Eva Setz

  • Structural Engineer

    Juan Carlos Garcés

  • Client

    SMC + EDECONSA

  • Area

    9890.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Sebastian Crespo

  • Construction

    SMC Shubert Martínez Construcciones, EDECONSA Ecuatoriana de Construcciones S.A. Juan Carlos Rodríguez, Sebastián Martínez

  • Electrical Engineering

    OCTANS

  • Sanitary Engineering

    INSTALHID

  • Mechanical Engineering

    ECOAIRE
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Sebastian Crespo
© Sebastian Crespo

Permeable living

This building proposes a possible answer to reconcile market interests with the necessity for architecture to be the tool for place making in a city, relying on permeability at all levels:

© Sebastian Crespo
© Sebastian Crespo
Section
Section
© Sebastian Crespo
© Sebastian Crespo

We fragment the possible building mass, creating two main courtyards, one at the back to provide an inner facade and garden, one towards the contained cul-de-sac; we then fragment the building in section to achieve elevated double height terrace-courtyards overlapping each other. 

© Sebastian Crespo
© Sebastian Crespo

Both actions break up the border between building and city

Axonometric
Axonometric

The normally hermetic volume of a series of stacked apartments with private balconies becomes a permeable open form that relates apartments to each other and to the city. The city also permeates the building at different heights taking advantage of Quito´s topography and the building is totally open at street level to the quiet residential neighbourhood, changing the relationship with its surroundings as it rises to eventually reach out to the great city scape limited by the Andes.

© Sebastian Crespo
© Sebastian Crespo

The two tree lined courtyards provide scale, shade, and quality public spaces at ground level. Trees give the same quality and character to the large terrace-courtyards which are designed for appropriate species to grow in overhanging planters.

© Sebastian Crespo
© Sebastian Crespo
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Ecuador
Cite: "PERMEABLE LIVING Building / Arquitectura X" [Edificio VIVIR PERMEABLE / Arquitectura X] 09 Mar 2018. ArchDaily.

