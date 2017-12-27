Architecture "Snowflakes" Created from World-Famous Building Plans

In the foyer of their London offices, architecture firm Allies and Morrison is displaying "Archiflakes," a series of snowflake designs inspired by the floorplans of famous structures from around the world. Developed by staff member Maria Spada, the series was a response to an internal competition to design the office's seasonal decorations.

Much like KOSMOS Architects' poster series from last year, the designs draw a connection between unique and delicate patterns of snowflakes and the graphical appearance of architectural floor plans.

The snowflakes were created by adapting the floorplans of buildings suggested by other Allies and Morrison employees, with the country in which the buildings are located representing the various nationalities of people working in the practice. The buildings selected as part of the series include world-famous designs such as Buckminster Fuller's geodesic domes and Mies van der Rohe's Friedrichstrasse skyscraper, as well as lesser-known, locally famous landmarks.

In addition to the large hanging decorations in the Allies and Morrison office, the firm has sold small laser-cut examples of the snowflakes to raise money for the charity Destiny Children, which is currently constructing a dining shelter in Mombasa, Kenya to a design by Allies and Morrison and Arup.