All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Architecture "Snowflakes" Created from World-Famous Building Plans

Architecture "Snowflakes" Created from World-Famous Building Plans

Architecture "Snowflakes" Created from World-Famous Building Plans
Courtesy of Maria Spada
Courtesy of Maria Spada

In the foyer of their London offices, architecture firm Allies and Morrison is displaying "Archiflakes," a series of snowflake designs inspired by the floorplans of famous structures from around the world. Developed by staff member Maria Spada, the series was a response to an internal competition to design the office's seasonal decorations.

Courtesy of Maria Spada Courtesy of Maria Spada Courtesy of Maria Spada Courtesy of Maria Spada + 14

Courtesy of Maria Spada
Courtesy of Maria Spada

Much like KOSMOS Architects' poster series from last year, the designs draw a connection between unique and delicate patterns of snowflakes and the graphical appearance of architectural floor plans.

Courtesy of Maria Spada
Courtesy of Maria Spada

The snowflakes were created by adapting the floorplans of buildings suggested by other Allies and Morrison employees, with the country in which the buildings are located representing the various nationalities of people working in the practice. The buildings selected as part of the series include world-famous designs such as Buckminster Fuller's geodesic domes and Mies van der Rohe's Friedrichstrasse skyscraper, as well as lesser-known, locally famous landmarks.

Courtesy of Maria Spada
Courtesy of Maria Spada

In addition to the large hanging decorations in the Allies and Morrison office, the firm has sold small laser-cut examples of the snowflakes to raise money for the charity Destiny Children, which is currently constructing a dining shelter in Mombasa, Kenya to a design by Allies and Morrison and Arup.

These Graphics Imagine Unrealized Architectural Plans as Beautiful Snowflakes

See KOSMOS Architects' similar design series in our post from last year.

Cite: Rory Stott. "Architecture "Snowflakes" Created from World-Famous Building Plans" 27 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886231/architecture-snowflakes-created-from-world-famous-building-plans/> ISSN 0719-8884

