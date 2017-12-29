World
  SR House / nataneka architect

SR House / nataneka architect

  • 00:00 - 29 December, 2017
SR House / nataneka architect
SR House / nataneka architect, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 26

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Massing and programming
Comparing to the site area, the programs of this house allow a lot of open spaces which leads to multiple massing compositions. Composed of two main masses, a structural bridge linked the circulation between. Front mass arranged for the main area such as master bedroom, master bathroom and walk-in closet, and connected directly to the swimming pool. Connected living-dining space arranged through the width of the site, giving spacious view to the entire house.

First Level Plan
First Level Plan

Floating Mass
The idea for floating up the front mass is to integrate the landscape outside and inside the site into the building area, to compose a connected greenery area and also for increasing greenery areas within the site.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Entrance
The ramp directs the main entrance circulation to the foyer amongst the building masses, offering the structural exposed connecting bridge view. The floating mass being featured while taking this sequence of the entrance.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Extended Space
The openings in the living area are designed to provide an extended space around the living area. Connecting the wood decking area beside the living room, the sliding doors can be fully opened when needed.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Section A
Section A
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
