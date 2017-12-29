SR House / nataneka architect

+ 26

Architects nataneka architect

Location Pinang, Indonesia

Lead Architects Jeffry Sandy, Sukendro Sukendar

Area 880.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Mario Wibowo

Massing and programming

Comparing to the site area, the programs of this house allow a lot of open spaces which leads to multiple massing compositions. Composed of two main masses, a structural bridge linked the circulation between. Front mass arranged for the main area such as master bedroom, master bathroom and walk-in closet, and connected directly to the swimming pool. Connected living-dining space arranged through the width of the site, giving spacious view to the entire house.

Floating Mass

The idea for floating up the front mass is to integrate the landscape outside and inside the site into the building area, to compose a connected greenery area and also for increasing greenery areas within the site.

Entrance

The ramp directs the main entrance circulation to the foyer amongst the building masses, offering the structural exposed connecting bridge view. The floating mass being featured while taking this sequence of the entrance.

Extended Space

The openings in the living area are designed to provide an extended space around the living area. Connecting the wood decking area beside the living room, the sliding doors can be fully opened when needed.