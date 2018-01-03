Goertek Green Town - Time Books / Qingdao Greentown Architecture Design + Beijing H-Concept Architecture Design

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. At Goertek Green Town - Peach Garden, in Weifang city, there is a library of the youths - Time Books. It will undertake part of the sales center function temporarily before formal delivery of the residential community. In the future, it will be a bookstore, ranging from reading area to coffee, light restaurant, flower store, children's play area and bar all in one.

Looking for a balance between personality and coordination, we use "A Box supported by Branches" as the design concept. The project is adjacent to city green belt. The pure square architectural form echoes the overall image of the residential area. And branch shape internal support structure works in concert with city green belt, and forms plentiful and continuous interior ceiling. The floor-to-ceiling glass emphasizes the beauty and openness of the architectural structure, also ensures the accessibility of the sunlight.

The facade is mainly composed of perforated aluminum plate and printed glass. The perforation and printing pattern echoes with the branch structure to ensure the unity of the elements.

We hope the young people staying here have a space to realize social, rest, learning, relaxation and purification expectations besides sleeping, working and consumption. And for those youths who work in this community, they deserve a really refreshing place, a place where they could even obtain extraordinary inspiration and create better achievements.

So we stretched the circulation into the core space, and designed Rest Area and the Bar at the entrance, which could become a real bar in the evening. The key area of the whole space - the bookstore is a sinking space, allowing the readers to sit down and keep their eyes at the level of outdoor waterscape, resulting in "immersion" illusion.

Some of the spaces will be used as the function of the sales office in the early stage. We have also designed the concept of “Bookstore plus”. Namely, in addition to the commercial apartments, the area also sell other commodities, which is the concept of "Pop-up shop".

Of course, we also dedicated a space to the children. The whole space is finished by natural and elegant wood veneer, with white walls and large area of glass. Using architectural structure columns to make the luminescent filmed inverted cone to look like floating lights. The solar color temperature of hidden lights add a gentle and warm feel to the space.