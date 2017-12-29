World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. BDB Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. LRC House / BDB Arquitectos

LRC House / BDB Arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 29 December, 2017
LRC House / BDB Arquitectos
LRC House / BDB Arquitectos, © Santiago Donovan
© Santiago Donovan

© Santiago Donovan © Santiago Donovan © Santiago Donovan © Santiago Donovan + 26

  • Architects

    BDB Arquitectos

  • Location

    San Isidro, Argentina

  • Architects in Charge

    Ignacio Balduzzi, Carolina Bertagni, Santiago Donovan

  • Area

    308.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Santiago Donovan
© Santiago Donovan
© Santiago Donovan

Text description provided by the architects. The House is located in a batch of 21,60 meters long, with a significant slope of 8,50 meters from the +/-0,00 to its highest point in the gully of San Isidro. This gully is testimony of the original coast and the won surface into the Río de la Plata river throughout our short history, reason for which it seemed to us important to alter it as little as possible.

© Santiago Donovan
© Santiago Donovan

Keeping the original slope of the land allowed us to minimize efforts on structural resolution. The result is a House of reinforced concrete that is embedding in the original slope and whose occupation in plan will increase while the slope of the lot retracts. A longitudinal staircase accompanies the house from one end to the other and emphasizes the intention of respecting de gully.

Section
Section

The House plan in “L“ form, was placed in the batch to generate a courtyard on level 1, this courtyard allows to take advantage of sunlight in the House throughout the day.

© Santiago Donovan
© Santiago Donovan

The entrance hall, the garage and services are located in the ground floor, the public part of the House, living room, kitchen and the courtyard with the swimming pool are on the first level, on the second level the private part of the house, bedrooms and playroom, and on the third level, a lookout studio and terrace garden from where Río de la Plata river can be seen.

© Santiago Donovan
© Santiago Donovan
Cite: "LRC House / BDB Arquitectos" [Casa LRC / BDB Arquitectos] 29 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886196/lrc-house-bdb-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

