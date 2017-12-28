World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Besonias Almeida
  6. 2017
  7. ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida

ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida

  • 13:00 - 28 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida
Save this picture!
ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida, © Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

© Federico Kulekdjian © Federico Kulekdjian © Federico Kulekdjian © Federico Kulekdjian + 33

  • Collaborating Architects

    Micaela Salibe, Diorella Fortunati, Guido Galluppo

  • Land Surface

    677 m2

  • Text

    María Victoria Besonías
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

The Place
It is a corner lot in a closed neighborhood founded in 1968, with an important afforestation, to which the years have added an incalculable value. Different species of trees and shrubs combined give landscape value to the place throughout the year.

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

The lot to intervene is crossed by a row of large oaks and varied species on one of their fronts and in the bordering lots.

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

The Commission
They requested a house of permanent use with the special requirement that it should make it possible to live intensely the relationship between interior and exterior spaces, so appreciated by the clients. Another request expressed was that, although they were interested in a house built with exposed concrete, they wanted the presence of the wood to break that monochromatic expression.

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

Regarding the programmatic needs, the house had to have four bedrooms, one on the ground floor and one with an integrated bathroom and dressing room, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and a space of intense family life integrating the dining room, the kitchen and an intimate living room. It should also have a large gallery with a grill, places to eat and be outdoors, a pool and space to park three cars.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The Proposal
Interested on the landscape, we decided that the project should not only preserve the existing trees in the lot, but that vegetation would be the first and fundamental starting point of the project.

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

We thought then that the house had to develop accommodating itself in the free holes left by the trees and wrapping them to make them part of the proposed spaces.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

To achieve this, we decided to work with a spatial grid of 3.80m on each side, of double or single height depending on the case, which would allow us to solve the different rooms and also the gaps that allow the trees to pass.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

In relation to the materiality requirements of the clients, we decided that the ground floor of the house, and its prolongation in the semi-covered spaces, would be resolved with visible concrete partitions towards the public space. These form a continuous plinth that is drilled according to the needs of the rooms that define and on which rests a lighter structure of metal profiles and panels with minimal openings to the streets and with external termination of wooden boards. On the contrary, towards the interior and enveloping the oaks, the house is completely open, so that each room participates in the contiguous room and the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida" 28 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886175/aranzazu-house-besonias-almeida/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »